The Swiss ice hockey team has started the home World Championship with four wins. The next must-win game awaits on Thursday evening with Great Britain. Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!
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20th minute
End of 1st period
Switzerland lead 1-0 against Great Britain after 20 minutes. However, the Swiss performance has not yet been really convincing - despite a shot ratio of 18:3. The Swiss are still making too many mistakes. There is certainly still room for improvement in this respect.
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18th minute
It's getting dangerous in front of Berra
The Brits establish themselves in the Swiss zone for the first time and put the puck on goal from the blue line. Berni deflects dangerously and the puck flies into Berra's box. One more good save!
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17th minute
Powerplay not exploited
The Swiss let the ice run, but rarely get a shot on goal. The British defend themselves and survive this short-handed situation.
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15th minute
That hurts!
The Swiss powerplay is on and Josi takes a shot from the blue line. Jäger takes Robson's view and tries to deflect. He is hit by the puck and goes down with a pained face. He gets up again himself, but disappears into the dressing room straight away.
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15th minute
Penalty against Great Britain
David Clements shoots the puck out of play and is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes.
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15th minute
The stadium cheers - wrongly
Switzerland once again establishes itself in the opposition zone. Roman Josi is played free on the left and fires a wrist shot. It hits the right post! The crowd had already seen the goal. The referees have confirmed by video review that it wasn't.
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13th minute
Switzerland have everything under control, but ...
... the British have much more of the game than in the first few minutes. The Swiss are also making more and more bad passes. But so far only in the middle zone.
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11th minute
Next good Swiss chance
Andrighetto plays a pass into the path of Rochette on the right. The 24-year-old has not yet set his sights properly and shoots wide of Robson's goal.
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10th minute
Great Britain with more possession
The Brits gain more possession, but get nowhere with it. Switzerland is back in the opposing zone and Robson has to fend off two shots from distance.
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8th minute
Berra saves again!
Rochette plays a bad pass in the opponent's zone and initiates the British counter-attack. Kirk is set up on the left but fails to beat Berra, who shifts at lightning speed.
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8th minute
It's just Switzerland playing
Great Britain hardly gets out of their own zone at this stage. Switzerland are making the game fast and are increasingly skilful in running the ball. Everything seems to be going a little too fast for the British.
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6th minute
Nino Niederreiter shoots Switzerland into the lead!
Now it's going too fast for the Brits! Egli plays the disc into the middle zone, where Josi passes across. Nino Niederreiter escapes through the middle and hammers the disc under the roof of the goal with a wrist shot.
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5th minute
Berra tested for the first time
Dean Kukan misplaces the disc at the opposing blue line and it promptly goes the other way. Davies escapes and fails to beat Reto Berra with a backhand. The Brits are back to full strength.
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4th minute
Good finish from Meier
Timo Meier is released in the right face-off circle and takes a direct shot. Robson moves with him and has no trouble with the direct shot.
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3rd minute
Penalty against Great Britain
Cole Shudra is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a leg challenge. The Swiss powerplay was excellent against Austria - will it be the same today?
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3rd minute
Switzerland take control
The Swiss immediately take control of the game and make their moves in the opposing zone. A first shot from the blue line is not yet a major threat to the British goalkeeper Robson.
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1st minute
Start of the game
The game is underway and Great Britain wins the first face-off! After a few seconds, Damien Riat runs down the left wing. A two-on-one situation arises for the Swiss. However, Riat's cross-ice pass is blocked by a British player.
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The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play against Great Britain
Record-breaking goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni gets a break, with Reto Berra between the posts for the first time at this World Cup.
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Leonardo Genoni makes history
For goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, the 9-0 win against Austria was also very special on a personal level. He kept a clean sheet for the 13th time at a World Championship - a world record! After the game, the 38-year-old was relaxed: "I didn't know this record existed."
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"The future of Swiss ice hockey"
Théo Rochette shone against Austria with a brace. It was the world championship rookie's first two goals at a world championship. After the game, line-mate Sven Andrighetto was full of praise for the 24-year-old in an interview with blue Sport: "He's the future of Swiss ice hockey."
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Great Britain a must-win, or not?
On paper, Great Britain should not be too big a hurdle. Nevertheless, national team coach Jan Cadieux emphasized after the 9:0 victory against Austria that the newly promoted team can also play ice hockey and should not be underestimated. "People are making a big mistake if they think Great Britain is just an up-and-comer," said the 46-year-old.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the Swiss national team's fifth game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Jan Cadieux's team will be playing Great Britain from 20:20 and you can watch it live here!