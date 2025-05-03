Gregory Hofmann scored a hat-trick against Finland. Picture: sda

The Swiss national team pulls off a surprising victory in the second-to-last test before the World Championship. As part of the Euro Hockey Tour, Patrick Fischer's team defeated Finland 8:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's that time of year again. The time when most people probably don't envy Patrick Fischer's role. The coach of the national ice hockey team has to keep changing his squad ahead of the World Championships in Denmark and send home players who had previously been hoping for a place in the World Championship squad. In this respect, the players want to show their best side when the coach offers them a chance to prove themselves.

This ongoing competition seems to be inspiring the team, which is currently only made up of players from the National League. Against Finland, the world and Olympic champions, Switzerland recorded an unexpected 8:2 victory, the SIHF team's highest score since the 8:0 win against Denmark at the 2024 World Championship.

The Finns were in front twice in this game. On Saturday, however, the Swiss showed excellent reaction skills when conceding goals. Andrea Glauser and Gregory Hofmann equalized on the turn, and in the middle period Hofmann played a decisive role in finally leading Switzerland to victory. The EV Zug forward completed his hat-trick after 34 minutes to make it 6:2 and end Finland goalie Emil Larmi's day at the helm.

Playoff finalists for the first time

With Glauser (2) and Sven Andrighetto, two players from the National League finalists Lausanne and ZSC Lions were also among the scorers in the resounding victory. They were part of the squad for the first time in the second last test.

After the last preparation game against the Czech Republic on Sunday, Fischer will make another squad cut. Reinforcements from the NHL are to be expected. Nico Hischier (New Jersey) and Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles) have been eliminated from the playoffs with their teams. Nino Niederreiter is facing a decisive Game 7 with qualifying winners Winnipeg.

In this respect, a few players from the domestic league may still have to fear for their place in the World Championship despite this surprising exhibition game.

Videos from the department