The Swiss players in the NHL end the year with nothing but defeats. New Jersey's Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier at least stand out as goal scorers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the middle third, the world looked a little brighter again for the Swiss trio of the New Jersey Devils. Within eight minutes, Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier equalized a 0:2 deficit in Anaheim. In the end, however, the Devils lost 2:3 in California. It was the second goal of the season for defenceman Siegenthaler and the fourteenth for forward Meier.

Nino Niederreiter (assist for 2:2) also lost 2:5 in Colorado. Roman Josi (despite seven shots on goal in Minnesota) with the Nashville Predators and Pius Suter with the Vancouver Canucks also suffered defeats at the end of the year.

Although New Jersey had to surrender the lead in the Eastern Conference to Washington, Winnipeg will start the new year as the leader in the West. Vancouver is in the thick of the fight for the playoffs, while disappointing Nashville is already a worrying fourteen points behind eighth-placed Calgary in the West.

Bichsel back in the AHL

There was no New Year's present for Lian Bichsel either. The 20-year-old defenseman was not on the ice for the Dallas Stars' 4-2 win over Buffalo. After eight NHL games (2 goals), the Solothurn native was sent back to the AHL by the Stars for the time being.