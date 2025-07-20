SailGP is back in Europe! The southern English port city of Portsmouth is the venue for the spectacular event, where the Swiss team makes it to the final and secures 3rd place.

Luca Betschart

Adrenaline-filled races, legendary locations, rival national teams and record-breaking speeds. SailGP is the most exciting competition on the water - powered by nature.

The best sailors in the world battle it out on high-tech catamarans that fly over the water with foils and fixed wings, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. Each race lasts a maximum of 15 minutes - pure excitement!

The ranking list after the six races in Portsmouth

In Portsmouth, the Swiss SailGP team makes it into the final of the top three teams for the first time ever! On the second day of racing, Seb Schneiters and his crew were able to build on their strong performance on Saturday and secure 3rd place overall with 48 points. Switzerland then lost out to New Zealand and Emirates GBR in the final, finishing in 3rd place.