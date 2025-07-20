  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sailing spectacle The Swiss SailGP team makes it to 3rd place in Portsmouth

Luca Betschart

20.7.2025

SailGP is back in Europe! The southern English port city of Portsmouth is the venue for the spectacular event, where the Swiss team makes it to the final and secures 3rd place.

20.07.2025, 16:50

20.07.2025, 18:28

Adrenaline-filled races, legendary locations, rival national teams and record-breaking speeds. SailGP is the most exciting competition on the water - powered by nature.

The best sailors in the world battle it out on high-tech catamarans that fly over the water with foils and fixed wings, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. Each race lasts a maximum of 15 minutes - pure excitement!

The ranking list after the six races in Portsmouth

In Portsmouth, the Swiss SailGP team makes it into the final of the top three teams for the first time ever! On the second day of racing, Seb Schneiters and his crew were able to build on their strong performance on Saturday and secure 3rd place overall with 48 points. Switzerland then lost out to New Zealand and Emirates GBR in the final, finishing in 3rd place.

The ranking after six races
The ranking after six races
New episode of the SailGP documentary. Roger Federer gives tips to Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter

New episode of the SailGP documentaryRoger Federer gives tips to Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter

More from the department

Athletics. Third medal for Switzerland at U23 European Championships

AthleticsThird medal for Switzerland at U23 European Championships

Clear defeat in the final. Teichmann misses out on third tournament win on the WTA Tour

Clear defeat in the finalTeichmann misses out on third tournament win on the WTA Tour

European Championships in show jumping. Swiss trump cards don't work

European Championships in show jumpingSwiss trump cards don't work

Tour de France. Tim Wellens wins solo in Carcassonne

Tour de FranceTim Wellens wins solo in Carcassonne

MotoGP. Marc Marquez once again in a class of his own

MotoGPMarc Marquez once again in a class of his own