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SailGP in Brazil The Swiss want to attack after a weak start to the season: "Have to step on the gas"

Jan Arnet

11.4.2026

The Swiss SailGP team has not yet got up to speed this season. Lorena Schneiter, media officer and reserve athlete for the Swiss team, talks to blue Sport about the problems.

11.04.2026, 09:00

11.04.2026, 09:01

The spectacular backdrop of Rio de Janeiro will become the stage for one of the fastest sporting events in the world this weekend: the SailGP will be held in Guanabara Bay for the first time. On April 11 and 12, the sailors will make a stop in Brazil - as the fourth stop of the 2026 season.

The first three GPs in Perth, Auckland and Sydney did not go according to plan for the Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter. Schneiter's wife Lorena, the Swiss team's media officer and reserve athlete, said in an interview with blue Sport: "We had a few problems, but some of them were not of our own making. In Perth, we were taken out by the New Zealanders and then missed almost the entire race weekend."

Scary moment in the video. Here the Swiss SailGP team collides with New Zealand

Scary moment in the videoHere the Swiss SailGP team collides with New Zealand

Some mistakes then happened in Auckland. "We want and need to do better. We still have our problems, especially in extreme conditions like in New Zealand," says Lorena Schneiter. "But we are very motivated and want to deliver now."

The Swiss team is one of the youngest and least experienced in the racing series. Accordingly, it will take time to close the gap to the top teams. "We have to step on the gas. The faster we can close this gap, the faster the results will be right."

Can the Swiss team spring a surprise this weekend in Brazil? blue Sport will be broadcasting the races live on Saturday and Sunday from 19:55.

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