Just a year and a half after its founding, the Swiss women’s cycling team Nexetis is already facing the end. The youth development project, founded by Swiss Cycling, is urgently seeking a sponsor.

Swiss women’s cycling is currently experiencing a boom of sorts. Marlen Reusser’s World Championship title in the time trial is just the tip of the iceberg. What’s striking, however, is that many of these successes do not stem primarily from the federation’s traditional youth development system. Reusser, Elise Chabbey, and even Swiss champion Steffi Häberlin all came to road cycling via detours and started relatively late. In a sense, these were talents already identified by Swiss Cycling who were later integrated into the system.

So far, developing its own female athletes from the lower youth levels all the way to the world’s elite has been a rare occurrence on the road. One of the few exceptions is Noemi Rüegg. That is why Swiss Cycling founded the women’s road team Nexetis following the World Championships held in Zurich. “We want to enable young Swiss riders to make the transition from youth competition to top-level international sport,” explained Thomas Peter, the federation’s executive director, at the team’s presentation in November 2024.

Lots of Enthusiasm, Little Willingness to Invest

The name Nexetis is a combination of the terms “Nexus,” “Next,” and “Ethos” and is intended to symbolize networking, the future, and attitude in Swiss women’s cycling. Yet a year and a half after its founding, the project itself faces an uncertain future. The team, which competes at the third-highest level under the sporting direction of national coach Edi Telser, still lacks a main sponsor.

The search has so far been unsuccessful. The problem is a familiar one. “Everyone wants women’s cycling, but hardly anyone is willing to invest,” says Olivier Senn. The director of the Tour de Suisse knows what he’s talking about: The women’s stage race has always operated at a loss, even though it has long been a sporting success. Anyone who follows the races quickly realizes that they are in no way inferior to the men’s races in terms of excitement and appeal.

No Presence at the Home Race

It would have been all the more important for Nexetis to take advantage of the big stage this week at the Tour de Suisse, in the spotlight of the World Tour. But you’ll search in vain for riders in those strikingly bright jerseys. Instead, Jasmin Liechti, the 2024 World Championship silver medalist in the U23 time trial, and the equally up-and-coming Ginia Caluori are racing in the Swiss national jersey. The International Cycling Union (UCI) gave the national team priority over Nexetis.

Patrick Müller, Head of Competitive Sports at Swiss Cycling, regrets this decision: “It would, of course, have been a great opportunity to capitalize on the visibility once again and draw attention to our cause.”

On the sporting front, the team—composed of nine young Swiss talents, two Japanese riders, one Slovenian, and a 37-year-old Dutch rider—has so far performed better than expected. However, all eight victories this season were achieved in lower-category races.

While World Tour races are becoming increasingly attractive, there remains structural potential for development in the lower UCI categories. It happens time and again that races are postponed or canceled, which makes season planning considerably more difficult for teams like Nexetis.

The Next Step Will Cost Money

Swiss Cycling is therefore planning the next step in the team’s development: the team is set to move up to the Pro category in 2027, the second-highest level below the World Tour. However, this will require additional funding.

Müller sees the timing for such a move as favorable. Given the manageable number of teams in women’s cycling, Nexetis could quickly gain access to major races. That would increase visibility and make it easier to find sponsors. “The prospect of competing in a Grand Tour is more attractive to many companies than a project focused solely on developing young talent,” says the former pro.

Nexetis’s budget last year amounted to around 1.2 million Swiss francs. However, the team’s role in Swiss women’s cycling is far more important than the financial aspects. While there are numerous youth development programs on the men’s side, the women’s sector often lacks a bridge between junior and elite levels. Nexetis aims to close precisely this gap, “so that the next Marlen Reussers or Steffi Häberlins can find their way to the top,” says Müller.

But what happens if no sponsor is found and the team has to be disbanded? “Then we at Swiss Cycling will continue to focus on young talent and carry on our support efforts just as intensively as before.”