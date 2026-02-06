A perfect start for the Swiss women Keystone

All is right with the world for the women's national ice hockey team in Milan. With a 4:3 win on penalties over the Czech Republic, the Swiss women can go to the opening ceremony in the San Siro.

But the game was nerve-wracking: the Swiss fell behind early on. After Laura Zimmermann equalized the score at 1:1, the Czech Republic took the lead again just 73 seconds later. In the final period, the Eastern Europeans led 3:1 until the 50th minute and 3:2 until 140 seconds before the end.

Alina Müller with a power-play goal and Lara Christen with a long-range shot equalized in the final period.

The penalty shoot-out continued in a similar fashion. This time, the Swiss led 3:1 before the Czechs were able to equalize again. It was only with the sixth "match puck" that Ivana Wey decided the penalty shoot-out. Wey was the only player to score on two penalties.

Colin Muller's team celebrated their first victory over the Czech Republic since a 2:1 penalty shoot-out win at their home four-nation tournament in August 2024. Since then, the Swiss have lost nine games in a row against the Czech Republic; in six of those nine defeats, they failed to score a goal.

For the Swiss women's team, the Olympic tournament continues on Saturday evening with a match against Canada.

