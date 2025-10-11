Valentin Vacherot (l.) meets his cousin Arthur Rinderknech (r.) in the Masters final in Shanghai on Sunday. KEYSTONE

Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech make for a surprise final at the Masters in Shanghai. The fact that the two are related makes this final even more special.

Andreas Lunghi

In the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and after Jannik Sinner retired due to injury in the round of 16, the door was wide open for a surprise at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. Very few would have expected a final between a qualifier and the world number 54.

Most would have expected a final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. However, the two former world no. 1s had to pull out after losing to Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech respectively in the semi-finals.

Of the two, the Serb's exit against the 26-year-old qualifier Vacherot was certainly more surprising - even though Djokovic was not at full strength in the semi-final and had to have his left thigh and lower back treated during the match.

Only fourth Masters appearance

That is not to diminish the Monegasque's performance. He surpassed himself in this tournament and showed no signs of nervousness on the way to his first victory over a top 10 player.

And that is not a matter of course. Vacherot is in the main draw of a Masters for only the fourth time - the first time after surviving qualifying. He owes his three appearances at home in Monte-Carlo to a wild card in each case.

At this year's edition of his home tournament, Vacherot managed to become the first local player to win. He won against the German Jan-Lennard Struff (world number 98) in two sets. In the second round, it was the end of the line against Grigor Dimitrov.

The world number 204 can normally be found on the Challenger Tour - where his results are rather modest. He has won four tournaments so far, the last one in February 2024. This season, he reached a final once, but lost it in Francavilla al Mare against Francesco Maestrelli (world no. 153) in two sets.

First player outside the top 200 to reach the final

Vacherot celebrated his greatest success to date last year at Roland Garros, when he survived the three qualifying rounds and made it through to the main tournament. However, despite winning a set in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world number 20), that was the end of the line.

Based on past results, this course of the tournament in Shanghai had not been on the cards. Before him, no player who was not ranked in the top 200 had ever played a final match at a Masters 1000 tournament.

The lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final of an ATP 1000 tournament - this category was introduced in 1990 - was the Romanian Andrei Pavel, who was ranked 191st in the world when he played for the title in Paris in 2003.

First family duel

And if a Masters final wasn't special enough, his opponent makes it even more special. Because the Monegasque and his French opponent in the final, Arthur Rinderknech - who is also in a Masters final for the first time - are cousins. What's more, it will be the first meeting between the two at ATP level.

The 30-year-old Rinderknech has also yet to win a major title. His greatest success to date is probably reaching the round of 16 at this year's US Open. He has won six singles and three doubles tournaments on the Challenger Tour.

By reaching the final, both have made a leap forward in the world rankings. Vacherot will now be in the top 60, Rinderknech in the top 30 - the best ranking of their careers for both.

The two will certainly not be giving each other anything away on Sunday. The two cousins will certainly enjoy the family duel at the most important tournament level after the four Grand Slam events.

