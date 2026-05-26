Roland Garros has increased the prize money compared to the previous year - but not to the same extent as the Grand Slam tournament's income has increased Keystone

In the run-up to the French Open, there was even talk of a possible boycott, which ultimately turned into a small protest. But the tennis stars are angry because they feel they are not being taken seriously.

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It is a discussion that feels a little bizarre. The winners of the French Open pocket 2.8 million euros, while the losers in the first round of the main draw receive 87,000 euros. These are figures that the majority of athletes worldwide can only dream of. Nevertheless, the players are raising their voices louder and louder. Their problem: only around 15 percent of the profits generated by the tournament flow into the players' pockets in the form of prize money.

Tennis is booming even after the retirement of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - at least on the biggest stage of the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon and New York. Although prize money has increased by 9.5 percent compared to the previous year, revenue at the French Open has risen by 14 percent. As a result, the proportion of prize money compared to revenue has actually fallen. This is why many top players set an example at the so-called Media Days and limited their presence to 15 minutes - corresponding to the 15 percent mentioned above.

Pension money, maternity fund, say in the matter

World number 11 Belinda Bencic is also among the protesters. It is important for the 29-year-old from eastern Switzerland to emphasize that it is "about more than just the money". "We simply don't feel heard," complains the 2021 Olympic champion and Wimbledon semi-finalist last year. The background: there was no response to a letter that the players wrote to the four Grand Slam organizers a year ago.

Bencic goes on to say that it is not even primarily about the prize money, which is often misunderstood. "It's about contributions to a welfare program, pensions, a maternity fund, all the things that the ATP and WTA do all year round." This is why around 22 percent of the revenue from the major tournaments under the aegis of the men's and women's professional tours goes to the players. Something else is important to Bencic. "We also want to have a say and be consulted on important decisions, for example whether there should be a Sunday start or rule changes such as match tiebreaks to ten." They only hear about everything through the media, there is no dialog.

Grand Slams are far above all others

This has obviously not been the case so far. You have to realize that the organization of tennis is quite complicated. The four Grand Slam tournaments are above all others, but are not part of the ATP or WTA Tour, but are under the control of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) - at least on paper. In practice, they, or rather the national associations of Australia, France and the USA as well as the All England Tennis Club, do more or less what they want because they have the power to do so. The best example was the coronavirus year 2020, when the French Open unceremoniously postponed its tournament from early summer to fall without consulting other stakeholders.

The French Federation FFT counters criticism that prize money does not account for enough of the revenue by pointing to the high level of investment in infrastructure and support for young talent in the country, among other things. French economist Christophe Lepetit, who specializes in sport, also points this out to the AFP agency. "In the end, it's kind of a zero-sum game," he says. "If the Roland Garros organizers transfer more money to the players, it will be at the expense of promoting tennis in France."

Djokovic wants to strengthen the lower levels

This would definitely not be in the interests of the top players either, as they emphasize. Novak Djokovic, who did not take part in the protest, would above all like to see greater unity. "I have emphasized this time and again," said the record Grand Slam winner. "When we talk about the prize money of the top players, we usually forget how few people can make a living from this sport. For me, the absolutely most important issue at the moment is how we can strengthen and improve tennis at grassroots level so that the sport can continue to grow."

A boycott, as was once suggested in the spring, is unlikely. There is too much at stake for the players - money and prestige - and nobody would win. However, a serious offer of talks from the major tournaments could probably take a lot of bad blood out of the debate.