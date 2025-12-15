He took the leap to North America at 16, dropped out of his apprenticeship as a heating engineer and dreamed of the NHL. Now Nino Niederreiter has become the first Swiss player to reach 1000 games in the regular season.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nino Niederreiter is the first Swiss ice hockey player to play 1000 NHL games in the regular season - a milestone he achieved 15 years after his debut in 2010.

After a difficult start with the New York Islanders, a move to the Minnesota Wild in 2013 brought the breakthrough and his best performance of the season with 57 points.

The fact that Niederreiter was able to stay in the NHL for so long is also thanks to his ability to adapt. After his 1000th game, he is celebrated and receives congratulations from sports stars and his family. Show more

October 9, 2010: On this evening, Nino Niederreiter played his first game in the NHL with the New York Islanders against the Dallas Stars. He played 11 minutes and 27 seconds and made two shots on goal. At the age of 16, the Chur native took the leap to North America and joined the Portland Winterhawks junior team, which is why he dropped out of his apprenticeship as a heating engineer. He could have played for Davos in the then NLA under cult coach Arno Del Curto.

In the 2011-12 season, Niederreiter was a permanent member of the Islanders' squad, but he suffered an injury in preparation and was only able to play in the best league in the world in mid-November. However, he was not yet given a major role, which was reflected in the statistics: just one goal in 59 games. The following season - the NHL did not start until mid-January due to a lockout - he had to spend his entire time with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers farm team in the AHL.

Niederreiter described his first season in the NHL as his most formative moment: "It didn't go well for me at all and I was already doubting whether I would ever make it," he recalls in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "But I wanted to prove it to myself, I said to myself: 'This can't be it. You were drafted so high (as number 5), you must have something in you."

And now he has played 1000 games. An amazing achievement for which he is celebrated and receives congratulations from Swiss sporting greats such as Roger Federer and Marco Odermatt, as well as from his parents and his grandmother.

A no-go as a turning point

The turning point was a real no-go. Niederreiter's agent André Rufener asked the Islanders for a trade. "At the time, that was one of the worst things you could do as a player," says Niederreiter. "We came under a lot of criticism." However, the request was granted: The power forward moved to the Minnesota Wild in the summer of 2013 in exchange for Cal Clutterbuck.

The Wild already wanted him at the draft. "That gave me a good feeling and also gave me a little boost. I'm grateful that we took this step," says Niederreiter. With Minnesota, he also had his best season in the NHL to date in terms of points: in the 2016/17 qualifiers, he scored 25 goals and 32 assists in 82 games.

Niederreiter was traded twice - from Minnesota to the Carolina Hurricanes in January 2019 and from the Nashville Predators to the Winnipeg Jets in February 2023. He had played with his good friend Roman Josi in Nashville, which made it even more difficult to say goodbye. "At the end of the day, it turned out well after every trade I made, but you have to put so many friendships aside from one day to the next," says Niederreiter. "And you have to prove why you're in this league every time. That's always a challenge, because you're just a number."

A perfectionist tinkerer

Niederreiter also owes his ability to adapt to the NHL to the fact that he was able to stay in the NHL for so long. His role is now different, as he plays in a "shutdown line" with the Jets, whose main task is primarily to neutralize the opposing team's top line. Was it difficult for him to accept this at first, especially as he is someone who also defines himself by scoring goals? "Our line has an important role. When you're needed, that's the best feeling."

Niederreiter also owes the fact that he is still active in the NHL to his perfectionism. He is always looking for ways to further refine his game. Because big and heavy players are no longer as popular in the best ice hockey league in the world as they used to be, he worked on becoming more agile. He also tinkered with his skates and stick.

"It takes a lot of work," says Niederreiter. He is always very selfish during the summer training sessions, as these are the months in which he has to prepare for the long season. "That's not always easy for my girlfriend and family."

Intensive style of play takes its toll

Is it one of his greatest strengths that he doesn't compromise on this, but does everything possible to create the best possible conditions? "Yes, that for sure. The other is my upbeat nature. That's why I'm also very important in the dressing room." It is also important to see the big picture. "It's a game we love."

Niederreiter's contract with the Jets runs until 2027 and he will turn 35 this year. He does not yet know whether he will return to Switzerland after that: "There are days when I say yes. Then there are days when I think I might hang on for another year. I don't think much longer than that. Because of the way I play (very physical), I'm noticing my bones more and more." No wonder after 1000 NHL games in the regular season - 15 years, two months and five days after his debut.