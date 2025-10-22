The Swiss track foursome on the road at the 2024 World Championships in Denmark. Picture: Keystone

The Track Cycling World Championships will take place in Santiago de Chile from Wednesday to Sunday. Swiss Cycling will be competing in South America with five athletes each, six of whom are 23 years old or younger.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The main focus of the team, which was newly formed a year ago, is on preparing for the qualification phase for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is expected to begin next winter.

In February, the men's four surprisingly won the bronze medal at the European Championships in Belgium, while the women's four improved the Swiss record twice at the Nations Cup in Turkey in March. The team would like to build on these achievements in Chile. The aim is to reach the main round of the best eight nations in the team pursuit for both genders against much stronger competition.

The supreme discipline of track cycling is highly relevant not only because of its charisma, but also because of its importance in Olympic qualification: Those nations that secure an Olympic ticket in the quad will also be allowed to compete in the madison and omnium at the Games.