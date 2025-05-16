Champion and new captain: Andrea Glauser (left) Keystone

Injured captain Nico Hischier can only be replaced for the Swiss national ice hockey team as a team. Andrea Glauser and Grégory Hofmann are unexpected heroes in the 3:0 win against Norway.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When one of them drops out, others have to step into the breach. That was the case for the Swiss on Friday in Herning. After it became clear that Nico Hischier would no longer be able to play in this World Championship, the New Jersey Devils' star had to be replaced in two roles: as captain and as scorer.

In principle, the four previous assistants, Andres Ambühl, Sven Andrighetto, Jonas Siegenthaler and Andrea Glauser, were considered for the first role. The latter was chosen. According to head coach Patrick Fischer, the decision in favor of the defenseman, who will return from Lausanne to his native Fribourg-Gottéron for the coming season, was an easy one.

Unanimously in favor of Glauser

"All the coaches said who they would make captain, and they all picked Glauser," Fischer revealed after the win against Norway. "He's someone who puts his heart and soul into it, who plays extremely hard. Now he's had a good debut." Glauser is the heavy worker in the Swiss team in the first five World Championship games, the player with the most ice time.

Glauser reveals mixed feelings afterwards. "I'm extremely happy about the confidence I've been given," says the 29-year-old Sensler. "On the other hand, we've also lost a warrior, which hurts. But that's sport."

Not easy for Hofmann

Sport also writes special, unexpected stories. With Grégory Hofmann, a player who was the big loser in the first phase of the World Championships comes onto the scene. After two mixed performances, the player from Neuchâtel in Zug's service was banished to the stands for the games against the USA and Germany. Now he returned after Hischier's injury and scored in the 15th minute to make it 2-0 against the weak Norwegians, who were still winless after five games.

"Don't think too much," is the veteran's motto. "Of course I always want to play," he says, making no secret of the fact that he is not happy as a substitute. "But I respect the decision and try to do my best." When he scored, he also benefited from a perfect pass from Tyler Moys, he emphasizes.

There is also praise from the coach. "I'm very happy for Grégory," says Fischer. "It wasn't easy for him. But he came in and scored the goal straight away." Fischer is also pleased that Hischier wants to stay with the team despite his injury. "That just shows the spirit in our team."