Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have faced each other 40 times - and some of the duels are among the best matches in tennis history.

Of the 40 matches between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the Spaniard won 24. Federer's record against no other opponent looks as bad. The main reason for this is his one-sided record on clay (14:2 wins for Nadal). On hard court (11:9) and grass (3:1), however, Federer has a narrow lead.

These 15 matches were particularly memorable:

April 3, 2005, Final Miami: Federer 2:6, 6:7, 7:6, 6:3, 6:1

One year after sensationally losing to the then 17-year-old Nadal at the same venue, Federer turned the match around after trailing 2-0 in sets and a break in the third. Nadal will never win the tournament in Miami despite five finals.

May 14, 2006, Rome final: Nadal 6:7, 7:6, 6:4, 2:6, 7:6

Federer is unable to capitalize on two match points in the fifth set at 6:5 with Nadal serving and also leads 5:3 in the final tie-break. At 5:05 hours, it is the longest match between the two and perhaps one of the most important. A victory for Federer at this point might have changed the dynamic on clay.

June 11, 2006, French Open final: Nadal 1:6, 6:1, 6:4, 7:6

Federer loses for the first time in his eighth Grand Slam final despite a convincing start. For Nadal, it is the second of an incredible fourteen Roland Garros titles.

July 9, 2006, Wimbledon final: Federer 6:0, 7:6, 6:7, 6:3

Federer gets his revenge at Wimbledon when Nadal reaches the final on grass for the first time. It is the Swiss player's only set loss in the entire tournament.

May 20, 2007, Final Hamburg: Federer 2:6, 6:2, 6:0

Federer wins for the first time on clay against Nadal at the sixth attempt and ends Nadal's record streak of 81 consecutive victories on the surface, which will last for a long time to come.

June 10, 2007, French Open final: Nadal 6:3, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4

A few weeks later in Paris, however, Nadal again clearly has the upper hand.

July 8, 2007, Wimbledon final: Federer 7:6, 4:6, 7:6, 2:6, 6:2

Federer once again fends off Nadal's attack in Wimbledon, who is the better player for a long time. After the final, Nadal cries in the dressing room because he thinks this could have been his best chance.

June 8, 2008, French Open final: Nadal 6:1, 6:3, 6:0

Federer suffers his heaviest defeat in a Grand Slam final in just 1:48 hours. A defeat that he later admits still reverberates at Wimbledon.

July 6, 2008, Wimbledon final: Nadal 6:4, 6:4, 6:7, 6:7, 9:7

In a match that some consider to be the best in tennis history, Nadal finally wins on the grass at Wimbledon. Federer miraculously fends off two match points in the tiebreak of the fourth set, but loses after several rain interruptions and 4:48 hours of play as darkness falls. Federer had never lost on grass 65 times before. That is also a record.

February 1, 2009, Australian Open final: Nadal 7:5, 3:6, 7:6, 3:6, 6:2

Nadal wins his first Grand Slam title on hard court after another five-set thriller against Federer in almost four and a half hours. Unforgettable, how Nadal takes the crying Federer in his arms and comforts him at the award ceremony.

November 28, 2010, Final ATP Finals: Federer 6:3, 3:6, 6:1

At least Federer has Nadal under control indoors. Nadal will never win the Masters at the end of the year.

June 5, 2011, French Open final: Nadal 7:5, 7:6, 5:7, 6:1

After stopping Novak Djokovic's winning streak in the semi-final in a magnificent match, Federer plays what is probably his best French Open final. However, Nadal wins the decisive points on his way to a tenth Grand Slam title.

November 1, 2015, Swiss Indoors final: Federer 6:3, 5:7, 6:3

After five defeats in a row, Federer uses the final at his home tournament to beat Nadal for the first time in three and a half years. It is the only competitive encounter between the two on Swiss soil.

January 29, 2017, Australian Open final: Federer 6:4, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3

After a six-month break due to a knee injury, Federer wins a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2012 - and in dramatic fashion. Nadal was already leading 3:1 in the fifth set before the Swiss won the last five games.

July 12, 2019, Wimbledon semi-final: Federer 7:6, 1:6, 6:3, 6:4

Federer wins his 40th and final match. He generally glosses over his record against Nadal towards the end of his career. From 2015 onwards, he was victorious in six out of seven duels (all on hard court and grass), only losing in the 2019 French Open semi-final on clay.

