Mirra Andreyeva on the defensive: after 13 wins, she can no longer avoid defeat.

After thirteen wins in a row, 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva is stopped in the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The winner of the tournaments in Dubai and Indian Wells lost 6:7 (5:7), 6:2, 3:6 to the American Amanda Anisimova, the winner of the tournament in Doha. The loss of the first set after leading 5:4 on her own serve weighed too heavily for Mirra Andreyeva, who could have been the first teenager to achieve the Indian Wells/Miami double.