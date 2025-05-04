  1. Residential Customers
"Bike Revolution" in the stream The women kick things off: Who will triumph in Engelberg?

Luca Betschart

4.5.2025

Starting signal for the action-packed season in the Swiss mountain bike series "Bike Revolution": Who will take victory at the kick-off in Engelberg? blue Sport will be showing the women's (from 12 noon) and men's (from 2 pm) races live.

04.05.2025, 11:45

Engelberg opens the "Bike Revolution" season 2025! The opening races in the heart of Central Switzerland are characterized by two duels: Alessandra Keller from Central Switzerland will be battling Luana Lecomte for victory, while last year's overall winner Marcel Guerrini and Swiss rider Lars Forster will have the chance to prove themselves in an international field of participants. The women start at 12 noon before the men get underway at 2 pm. blue Sport will be showing both races live on blue Zoom or streamed on blue News.

The women's race from 12 noon

The men's race from 2 pm

What Alessandra Keller says before the race in Engelberg

