The women's national team is back in the semi-finals of the Olympic ice hockey tournament and playing for the medals. Former national team player Livia Altmann assesses the chances of Colin Müller's team.

Andreas Lunghi

With a narrow 1:0 victory over Finland in the quarter-finals, the Swiss women's ice hockey team gained revenge for their defeat in the bronze medal match four years ago in Beijing. Canada now awaits in the semi-final on Monday evening at 9.10 pm, just like in 2022. Back then, they lost 3:10. Do the Swiss have a better chance this year?

"You always want to win," says former national team player Livia Altmann, bronze medal winner with Switzerland in Sochi 2014, in an interview with blue News. "But if you look at it realistically, Canada is technically and physically one step ahead, that's always been the case. Switzerland has certainly come closer, but the Canadians are on a different level. It will be difficult, but with a bit of luck anything is possible - I would wish for it with all my heart."

The Canadians had already won the direct duel in the preliminary round 5-0 and only conceded points in the match against the USA. In the quarter-finals, they gave Germany no chance with a 5:1 victory.

The probability that Switzerland will play for bronze is high. And like Russia twelve years ago, the Swiss could face Sweden, who will play the USA in the semi-finals.

"It would have been difficult without them"

"There are some parallels to back then," smiles Altmann. The semi-final pairings are the same and, as in Sochi, Switzerland are the clear underdogs against Canada. "We were a young team and had a good team spirit. It's similar at this tournament and if that spirit comes out again, if you have the joy of playing, you can go far."

In a possible bronze medal match against Sweden, who eliminated the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals, Altmann would expect a similar game to the one against Finland. "The Swiss got off to a good start against the Finns and tried to push offensively. It's important that they can deliver this performance consistently over 60 minutes."

The goalkeeper's performance will also be crucial: "Andrea Brändli already made a couple of saves against Finland. It was similar for us with Florence Schelling - without her it would have been difficult," concludes the two-time Olympic participant.

Switzerland will play their semi-final against Canada on February 16 at 9.10 pm. Sweden will play the USA at 16:40. The bronze medal match and the final will take place on February 19.

