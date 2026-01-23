This year's World Chess Champion will be crowned in Switzerland. According to the World Chess Federation (FIDE), the title will be decided in Geneva starting on November 25.

The world champion will be decided between defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India and Uzbek challenger Jawokhir Sindarov.

“After carefully reviewing all the bids, FIDE has decided to hold the competition on neutral ground in Geneva—a city with a long tradition of bringing nations and cultures together,” said FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand, explaining the choice of venue.

With Gukesh of India and Sindarov of Uzbekistan—both of whom will be just 20 years old when the tournament begins—the World Chess Championship will feature the youngest championship matchup in history. The match will be decided by December 15 at the latest, following a maximum of 14 classical games and a potential tiebreaker.