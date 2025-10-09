He can hardly believe it: Valentin Vacherot has reached the semi-finals at the tournament in Shanghai. Keystone

Qualifier Valentin Vacherot is making a big impression at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai. The Monegasque qualifies for the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the quarter-finals, Vacherot, the world number 204, defeated Holger Rune, the world number 11, 2:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:4. In the final section, the blatant outsider benefited from the Dane's leg cramps. However, this should in no way detract from his once again convincing performance. What makes his success even more extraordinary is that Vacherot initially only played the role of substitute in Shanghai. He couldn't even be sure of getting a place in the qualifiers.

"This is simply unbelievable. The last win already meant so much to me. This one means even more to me," said Vacherot after the match: "I'm just so happy and living my dream."

The 26-year-old Vacherot will definitely be among the top 100 players for the first time in the next ranking. His opponent in the semi-finals will either be the Serb Novak Djokovic or the Belgian Zizou Bergs.