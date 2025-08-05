The world's largest temporary arena is being built at the airfield in Mollis GL - just in time for the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF). In three weeks, 56,500 visitors are expected in the arena and 350,000 on the festival grounds.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The biggest challenge is the logistics, grandstand builder Danilo Della Ca told Keystone-SDA. His teams had to assemble 300,000 individual parts - while air traffic continued just a few meters away. For nine weeks, ten construction managers and around 100 members of the army were on site every day. The material came from various major events - including Formula 1.

All six grandstands are already in place. Three grandstand roofs and a few railings and seat shells are still missing, as Della Ca explained. The mixed weather played into the hands of the workers - the heat during the construction work for the 2022 ESAF in Pratteln BL was much more restrictive.

Excitement about soil protection

But the challenges are not just of a technical nature. During a site inspection with OC President Jakob Kamm, it becomes clear that ground protection is a top priority.

When an army duro briefly swerves onto a meadow, Kamm is annoyed: "I've given the farmers my hand to make sure that doesn't happen." He wants to help sow the area himself after the festival.

Sustainability is expected

The ESAF is also under pressure when it comes to sustainability. Della Ca is planning to use artificial intelligence in future to manage material transportation more efficiently - and, if possible, to shift more of it to rail.

Kamm even dreamed of a full-surface photovoltaic system on the arena - at least a smaller version is now being implemented.

But the most important component is still to come - the sawdust. Over the next few days, 37 tons of it will be piled up to form seven rings in which 274 wrestlers will compete at the end of August.

