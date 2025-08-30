1st course: Non-Swiss Swiss put evil Bernese on their backs ++ Cheers for cheers for the Central Swiss

What a demonstration of power from Werner Schlegel! The arena in Mollis shakes. The north-eastern Swiss throws Pirmin Reichmuth flat on his back after nine seconds. Wow!

... and the Bernese sector remains silent while the north-eastern Swiss cheer. Armon Orlik clenches his fist! The man from Graubünden defeats Matthias Aeschbacher and scores a 9.75. A strong start for the king contender.

The Central Swiss are back in action - and once again a Bernese Swiss falls to a non-Swiss. Marco Reichmuth puts Severin Schwander on his back. The loud cheers echo through the arena. It's important to note that the Central Swiss are located right next to the media stand, so we can hear them a little better than the Bernese in the stands on the other side of the arena, for example. But the Bernese also have less to cheer about so far ...

After his warm-up jumps, Nick Alpiger moves into the sawdust. He starts right away against Marcel Räbsamen. After just over three minutes of action, Räbsamen demonstrates his defensive skills. Alpiger is unable to deal with the north-eastern Swiss fighter decisively on the ground. The fight ends in a stalemate.

Nick Alpiger bounces back and forth next to the judges' table. He is about to have his first fight. If you want to read a bit about him in the meantime: We were guests at his parents' house in the spring. Meanwhile, Marcel Bieri presents Romain Collaud.

Samir Leuppi and Curdin Orlik don't risk anything and start the day with a single loss. 8.75 is the logical conclusion.

Nothing happens for almost five minutes between Joel Strebel and Lario Kramer either. Strebel pulls with Kurz and throws Kramer onto his back. Strong action from the north-western Swiss.

Domenic "Dodo" Schneider and Bernhard Kämpf neutralize each other. Nothing at all happens for five minutes - apart from the two of them repeatedly re-engaging when they leave the pitch. Then Dodo sees his chance, unpacks a perfect looping shot and defeats Kämpf.

The Central Swiss cheer a second time. Sven Schurtenberger puts Martin Roth on his back in the follow-through. Lightning victory for Schurtenberger. And the third cheer from Central Switzerland follows. Marc Lustenberger defeats Steffen Konrad on position 1 - another Bernese Swiss falls against a non-Swiss.

The ESAF is a very special event for Roger Rychen, especially as it takes place in his home country. The opening round not far from his parents' house fails. The Glarus native falls against Lars Voggensperger in the first round and loses after the north-west Swiss's ground work.

Small weather interlude: the clouds gradually clear on the horizon. The sky opens up. It is still cloudy over the arena in Mollis. Sweaters are still popular in the stands, and the temperatures are ideal for the wrestlers - not too cold, not too warm.

Deafening noise in the arena! Another Swiss from Bern falls against a non-Swiss. The 22-year-old Lukas Bissig wins against Matthieu Burger with the maximum score. The Central Swiss sector celebrates.

After Lüscher, fellow association member Marius Frank also wins his first round. The 20-year-old also defeats Dominik Gasser, a Swiss national, in the second round.

Sinisha Lüscher kills the first Swiss. The 19-year-old defeats Patrick Schenk flat. A perfect start for the contender for a wreath and Nöldi Forrer's candidate for favorite shocker.