Who will win the title of king at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL? Gang by gang in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
1st course: Non-Swiss Swiss put evil Bernese on their backs ++ Cheers for cheers for the Central Swiss
What a demonstration of power from Werner Schlegel! The arena in Mollis shakes. The north-eastern Swiss throws Pirmin Reichmuth flat on his back after nine seconds. Wow!
... and the Bernese sector remains silent while the north-eastern Swiss cheer. Armon Orlik clenches his fist! The man from Graubünden defeats Matthias Aeschbacher and scores a 9.75. A strong start for the king contender.
The Central Swiss are back in action - and once again a Bernese Swiss falls to a non-Swiss. Marco Reichmuth puts Severin Schwander on his back. The loud cheers echo through the arena. It's important to note that the Central Swiss are located right next to the media stand, so we can hear them a little better than the Bernese in the stands on the other side of the arena, for example. But the Bernese also have less to cheer about so far ...
After his warm-up jumps, Nick Alpiger moves into the sawdust. He starts right away against Marcel Räbsamen. After just over three minutes of action, Räbsamen demonstrates his defensive skills. Alpiger is unable to deal with the north-eastern Swiss fighter decisively on the ground. The fight ends in a stalemate.
Nick Alpiger bounces back and forth next to the judges' table. He is about to have his first fight. If you want to read a bit about him in the meantime: We were guests at his parents' house in the spring. Meanwhile, Marcel Bieri presents Romain Collaud.
Samir Leuppi and Curdin Orlik don't risk anything and start the day with a single loss. 8.75 is the logical conclusion.
Nothing happens for almost five minutes between Joel Strebel and Lario Kramer either. Strebel pulls with Kurz and throws Kramer onto his back. Strong action from the north-western Swiss.
Domenic "Dodo" Schneider and Bernhard Kämpf neutralize each other. Nothing at all happens for five minutes - apart from the two of them repeatedly re-engaging when they leave the pitch. Then Dodo sees his chance, unpacks a perfect looping shot and defeats Kämpf.
The Central Swiss cheer a second time. Sven Schurtenberger puts Martin Roth on his back in the follow-through. Lightning victory for Schurtenberger. And the third cheer from Central Switzerland follows. Marc Lustenberger defeats Steffen Konrad on position 1 - another Bernese Swiss falls against a non-Swiss.
The ESAF is a very special event for Roger Rychen, especially as it takes place in his home country. The opening round not far from his parents' house fails. The Glarus native falls against Lars Voggensperger in the first round and loses after the north-west Swiss's ground work.
Small weather interlude: the clouds gradually clear on the horizon. The sky opens up. It is still cloudy over the arena in Mollis. Sweaters are still popular in the stands, and the temperatures are ideal for the wrestlers - not too cold, not too warm.
Deafening noise in the arena! Another Swiss from Bern falls against a non-Swiss. The 22-year-old Lukas Bissig wins against Matthieu Burger with the maximum score. The Central Swiss sector celebrates.
After Lüscher, fellow association member Marius Frank also wins his first round. The 20-year-old also defeats Dominik Gasser, a Swiss national, in the second round.
Sinisha Lüscher kills the first Swiss. The 19-year-old defeats Patrick Schenk flat. A perfect start for the contender for a wreath and Nöldi Forrer's candidate for favorite shocker.
-
The wrestlers step out of the arena - the swing begins
The march-in is over, now it's time to fight. Here is an overview of the top pairings.
The top pairings at the ESAF
- Joel Wicki - Michael Moser
- Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann
- Damian Ott - Adrian Walther
- Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik
- Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud
- Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen
- Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi
- Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel
- Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf
-
Division boss calls for offensive swinging style
Stefan Strebel has his say before it's time to get to work. The technical director of the ESV says to the athletes: "I expect an offensive style of wrestling. Be tough, but fair. I hope that you can achieve your goals."
-
Hello, ESAF!
The hearts of the Schwing fans are leaping. It's going looooos! The wrestlers march into the arena.
-
The wrestlers march in at 8 o'clock
The coffee stands are emptying, the arena is getting fuller and fuller. The wrestlers enter in a few minutes.
-
Pumped trains, meter-long queues in front of the coffee stands and the first hot dogs
Thousands of people make an early morning pilgrimage to the pretty Glarnerland town of Mollis. It's not every day that there is a packed train at 5:50 on a Saturday morning, but this is the case at the ESAF weekend.
Crowds also gather in front of the food and drink stands. The first hot dogs are already over the counter shortly after seven o'clock. "We haven't sold that many of them yet, but we have sold some coffee," says the vendor.
-
What can Sinisha Lüscher do?
Sinisha Lüscher is the first to step into the sawdust ring where the top matches are held. The north-western Swiss will face Swiss Patrick Schenk in 7th place.
In Mollis, the 19-year-old is aiming for his first federal wreath. Nöldi Forrer says on blue Sport that he believes Lüscher will become the fear of the favorites.
-
Nick Alpiger: "I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be king of wrestling"
Nick Alpiger will be up against Marcel Räbsamen in the first round. Will the runner-up succeed in taking the throne at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis? The man from Aargau opened the doors of his parents' home to blue Sport in the spring.
-
This is how hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king
blue Sport reporter Linus Hämmerli doesn't want to get into the sawdust with Bernese wrestler Fabian Staudenmann - it's too dangerous. He prefers to lift weights with the powerhouse in the gym.
-
Grüeziwohl ...
... and welcome to the ticker of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival. The time has finally come! The highlight of the wrestling season takes place in Mollis. It starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. blue Sport takes you into the atmosphere and the action around and in the pretty arena in Glarus.