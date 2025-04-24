ZSC captain Patrick Geering holds up the championship trophy. KEYSTONE

The ZSC Lions successfully defend their title and are Swiss champions for the eleventh time. Thanks to a 3:2 win in Lausanne, they won the best-of-7 final series 4:1.

Jan Arnet

The power play was not one of the Lions' greatest strengths in this series. Before the fifth final game, the success rate was only 16.67 percent, and on Thursday, ZSC missed its first four chances. But the fifth penalty against Lausanne in this game - for having too many players on the ice - led to the decisive 3:2 in the 53rd minute. The goal was scored by Jesper Frödén, who poked the puck over the line from close range.

The Swede had already been the master scorer a year ago, when he was responsible for the 1:0 in the 2:0 win against Lausanne in the showdown in front of the home crowd. This year, he also scored the 3:2 in extra time in the second game of the final, meaning he played a big part in the successful defense of the title.

The home team took a coaches' challenge after conceding the third goal because they claimed to have seen goalkeeper obstruction. The referees looked at the scene for a long time before deciding to award a goal. Although the Lions were unable to capitalize on the resulting penalty against the LHC, the victory was no longer in danger as Lausanne was too harmless.

Jesper Frödén (left) celebrates his winning goal to make it 3:2. KEYSTONE

Two of the four goals in the first two periods were scored by defensemen with the same name, who normally excel with their toughness: Aurélien and Christian Marti. The former gave Lausanne a 2:1 lead in the 19th minute in the style of a striker. He first failed to get a backhand on a solo shot in front of Zurich goalkeeper Simon Hrubec, who was once again strong, before converting the rebound. It was Aurélien Marti's fourth goal in the current championship and his second in these playoffs. For Christian Marti, who made it 2:2 in the 35th minute, it was his first goal of the current championship. He scored with a long-range shot, as the referees saw when studying the video footage.

The goal came out of nowhere. In fact, the Zurich team had to survive some tricky scenes in the middle section, as the hosts played with a lot of energy. It was clear that they were determined to keep their dream of winning the first championship title in the club's history alive. They led 2:1 after 20 minutes, despite falling behind after 154 seconds. Justin Sigrist gave Zurich the lead with his team's first shot on goal of the game, with Chris Baltisberger taking the view of Lausanne goalkeeper Kevin Pasche in exemplary fashion. The LHC responded promptly. Antti Suomela equalized a good three minutes later to make it 1:1. The goal was preceded by good forechecking by Stefan Rüegsegger.

Telegram

Lausanne - ZSC Lions 2:3 (2:1, 0:1, 0:1)

9600 spectators (sold out). - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Wiegand, Fuchs/Duc. - Goals: 3rd Sigrist (Kukan, Baechler) 0:1. 6th Suomela (Oksanen, Rüegsegger) 1:1. 19th Aurélien Marti (Kahun) 2:1. 35th Christian Marti 2:2. 53rd Frödén (Malgin/powerplay goal) 2:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Lausanne, 3 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions. - PostFinance top scorers: Suomela; Frödén.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Aurélien Marti; Vouardoux, Frick; Fiedler, Genazzi; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Perlini, Kahun, Rochette; Bozon, Jäger, Prassl; Rüegsegger, Benjamin Bougro, Jordann Bougro.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Christian Marti; Blaser, Lehtonen; Ustinkov; Andrighetto, Malgin, Balcers; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Rohrer, Grant, Riedi; Baltisberger, Sigrist, Baechler; Henry.

Remarks: Lausanne without Fuchs, Hammerer, Heldner, Holdener, Hügli, Kuokkanen, Pajuniemi, Pilut and Raffl (all injured), ZSC Lions without Hollenstein, Trutmann (both injured) and Kinnunen (supernumerary foreigner). Lausanne without goalkeeper from 59:15.

