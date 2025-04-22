Willy Riedi celebrates his 1-0 goal for ZSC. KEYSTONE

The ZSC Lions are one win away from successfully defending their title in the playoff final against Lausanne after a 3-1 win. Thanks to their 16th home win in a row in the playoffs, the Zurich team leads 3-1.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The ZSC Lions take a 3:1 lead in the playoff final.

The Zurich team wins game 4 against Lausanne 3:1.

This gives the Zurich team the opportunity to become Swiss champions for the second time in a row and for the eleventh time overall on Thursday in Lausanne. Show more

When thinking of the ZSC Lions, the first thing that comes to mind is the congenial duo of Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto. In the first 14 games of these playoffs, the two have produced an incredible 41 scoring points between them - Andrighetto 22, Malgin 19. In the fourth final game, however, it was not the Lions' stars who made the difference, but Willy Riedi (5th), Nicolas Baechler (23rd) and Yannick Zehnder (37th) who gave ZSC a 3-0 lead.

Early gift from Lausanne

The 1-0 lead for the Lions, who were able to count on Finland's Juho Lammikko, who had been ill for the first time in the final, was preceded by a capital mistake by Lausanne defender Lukas Frick. The veteran played the puck in front of his own goal without need, but only Zurich striker Vinzenz Rohrer was standing there. The latter passed to Riedi, who scored for the fifth time in the current playoffs. The goal after 4:55 minutes was the first stoppage of the game.

The basis for the 2:0 was strong forechecking by Zurich's fourth line. In the end, Baechler moved from the side in front of the net and caught Lausanne keeper Kevin Pasche between the pads with a backhand. At 3:0, Zehnder deflected the puck into the goal via Lausanne defender David Sklenicka. It was ZSC's second goal in the tenth power play in this playoff final.

Strong Hrubec

When the 3:0 was scored, the shot ratio was 19:14 (total 35:19) in favor of Lausanne, which says a lot. Although ZSC got off to a flying start and could have taken the lead in the first minute, the Vaud team quickly caught up. They already had two good opportunities before the 0:1 through Jordann Bougro (3rd) and Antti Suomela (4th). In the 8th minute, Brendan Perlini failed to beat Zurich's outstanding goalie Simon Hrubec in a 2:1 situation.

In general, the first period was extremely attractive and several other top chances could be mentioned. One minute after the 0:2, the visitors were unlucky when defender Andrea Glauser hammered the puck against the post. The Vaud team were not rewarded for their hard work until the 56th minute, when American defender Gavin Bayreuther scored with a long-range shot to make it 1:3. In the end, it was nothing more than an honorary goal.

This gives Zurich the opportunity to become Swiss champions for the second time in a row and for the eleventh time overall on Thursday in Lausanne. Lausanne, meanwhile, should draw energy from the semi-final against Fribourg-Gottéron, in which it turned around a 1:3 after wins.

Telegram

ZSC Lions - Lausanne 3:1 (1:0, 2:0, 0:1)

12'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Wiegand, Obwegeser/Gnemmi. - Goals: 5. Riedi (Rohrer, Grant) 1:0. 23. Baechler (Sigrist) 2:0. 37. Zehnder (Balcers, Lammikko/powerplay goal) 3:0. 56. Bayreuther (Riat, Suomela) 3:1 (no goalkeeper). - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 3 x 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Frödén; Suomela.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Christian Marti; Blaser, Lehtonen; Ustinkov; Andrighetto, Malgin, Balcers; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Rohrer, Grant, Riedi; Baltisberger, Sigrist, Baechler; Henry.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Aurélien Marti; Vouardoux, Frick; Fiedler, Genazzi; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Perlini, Kahun, Rochette; Bozon, Jäger, Prassl; Rüegsegger, Benjamin Bougro, Jordann Bougro.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Hollenstein, Trutmann (both injured) and Kinnunen (extra foreigner), Lausanne without Fuchs, Hammerer, Heldner, Holdener, Hügli, Kuokkanen, Pajuniemi, Pilut and Raffl (all injured). Lausanne without a goalkeeper from 55:26 to 55:54 and from 56:14.

