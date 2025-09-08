ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto with the championship trophy last April. Keystone

The new National League season begins on Tuesday with a full round of games. It is the start of a 52-round qualifying campaign with a tight schedule due to the Winter Games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss champions ZSC Lions open the Olympic season with a home game against Biel and could achieve something historic: With a third title in a row, the Zurich team would achieve something that only HC Lugano (1986 to 1988) and EHC Kloten have managed in the almost 40-year playoff era. The cantonal rivals even triumphed four times in a row from 1993 to 1996.

As defending champions and winners of the Champions Hockey League, the ZSC Lions are the hunted. The squad has only been changed selectively. It will be interesting to see whether Marco Bayer, in his first full season as head coach in Switzerland's top league, manages to keep the squad, which features numerous internationally experienced players, on course.

Lausanne hungry for its first league title

The competition certainly seems to be ready - especially Lausanne. The Vaud team recently had to admit defeat to the Lions twice in the play-off final and are hungry for the first championship title in the club's history. Fribourg-Gottéron is also aiming for this premiere. Zug, Bern, record champions Davos and Genève-Servette, the 2023 champions, also want to have a say in the title race.

The battle for the play-off places is likely to be particularly exciting again until the 52nd and final round of qualifying on March 9. The top six teams will go straight through to the quarter-finals, while the teams in 7th to 10th place will play for the last two tickets in play-in mode.

The league will take a break for around three weeks in February. The reason for this is the Olympic Games in Milan, where all NHL stars will be represented for the first time since 2014. The 2026 Swiss champions will be known by April 30 at the latest. From mid-May, the home World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg will be another treat for all Swiss ice hockey fans.