Ajoie has the most players These 21 National League mercenaries are taking part in the Olympics

Andreas Lunghi

11.2.2026

National League players at the Olympics
National League players at the Olympics. For Slovakia: Tomas Tatar (EV Zug)

For Slovakia: Tomas Tatar (EV Zug)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For the Czech Republic: Jan Rutta (Genève-Servette HC) ...

For the Czech Republic: Jan Rutta (Genève-Servette HC) ...

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Dominik Kubalik (EV Zug)

... Dominik Kubalik (EV Zug)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Matej Stransky (HC Davos)

... Matej Stransky (HC Davos)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For Finland: Mikko Lehtonen (ZSC Lions)

For Finland: Mikko Lehtonen (ZSC Lions)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For Denmark: Nicklas Jensen (SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers)

For Denmark: Nicklas Jensen (SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For Germany: Dominik Kahun (Lausanne HC)

For Germany: Dominik Kahun (Lausanne HC)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For Latvia: Rudolfs Balcers (ZSC Lions)

For Latvia: Rudolfs Balcers (ZSC Lions)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For Italy: Davide Fadani (EHC Kloten) ...

For Italy: Davide Fadani (EHC Kloten) ...

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Tommaso De Luca (HC Ambri-Piotta)

... Tommaso De Luca (HC Ambri-Piotta)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Diego Kostner (HC Ambri-Piotta)

... Diego Kostner (HC Ambri-Piotta)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Giovanni Morini (HC Lugano)

... Giovanni Morini (HC Lugano)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Marco Zanetti (HC Lugano)

... Marco Zanetti (HC Lugano)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Alessandro Segafredo (r., GCK Lions)

... Alessandro Segafredo (r., GCK Lions)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. For France: Antoine Keller (HC Ajoie) ...

For France: Antoine Keller (HC Ajoie) ...

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Pierre-Édouard Bellemare (HC Ajoie)

... Pierre-Édouard Bellemare (HC Ajoie)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Thomas Thiry (HC Ajoie)

... Thomas Thiry (HC Ajoie)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Kevin Bozon (HC Ajoie)

... Kevin Bozon (HC Ajoie)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Floran Douay (Lausanne HC)

... Floran Douay (Lausanne HC)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Enzo Guebey (HC Davos)

... Enzo Guebey (HC Davos)

Image: KEYSTONE

National League players at the Olympics. ... Martina Neckar (EHC Chur)

... Martina Neckar (EHC Chur)

Image: KEYSTONE

In addition to the Swiss national team, eight other nations have called up players from the National League for the ice hockey tournament in Milano Cortina. An overview of the import players at the Olympics.

11.02.2026, 19:00

11.02.2026, 19:30

The Swiss ice hockey league enjoys a high reputation in Europe. Various talented players from around the world decide to play in Switzerland, even when they are in their prime.

The quality of these players is reflected in the nominations for major events such as the annual World Championship or, as in this case, the Olympic Games.

Swiss men's group matches

  • February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. France
  • February 13, 9.10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland
  • February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic
In Milano Cortina, excluding the Swiss, there are 21 players who earn their money in Switzerland. France has the largest "Swiss" group with seven import players. Special: Martin Neckar is a goalkeeper in the squad who mainly plays in the second-highest division, the Swiss League. The 20-year-old is on loan to Chur from Langnau, but made his debut in the National League with his home club this season.

The Frenchman is not the only one who does not play regularly in the National League. Alessandro Segafredo from the GCK Lions, the ZSC Lions' farm team, will don the jersey of host nation Italy along with five other "Swiss" players.

Tournament dates men

  • Group stage: February 11-15
  • Playoff round: February 17
  • Quarterfinals: February 18
  • Semi-finals: February 20
  • Bronze match: February 21
  • Final: February 22
A total of eight nations have called up players from the National League. The best known are Jan Rutta (Czech Republic), two-time Stanley Cup winner, and Tomas Tatar (Slovakia), who has 983 NHL games under his belt. HC Ajoie has the most players (4).

Sweden, Canada and the USA are the only teams traveling to Italy with only NHL players. Finland has only one player who is not active in the best league in the world: Mikko Lehtonen of the ZSC Lions.

All import players at the Olympics

  • Tomas Tatar (35, Slovakia, EV Zug)
  • Jan Rutta (35, Czech Republic, Genève-Servette HC)
  • Matej Stransky (32, Czech Republic, HC Davos)
  • Dominik Kubalik (30, Czech Republic, EV Zug)
  • Mikko Lehtonen (32, Finland, ZSC Lions)
  • Nicklas Jensen (32, Denmark, SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers)
  • Dominik Kahun (30, Germany, Lausanne HC)
  • Rudolfs Balcers (28, Latvia, ZSC Lions)
  • Davide Fadani (25, Italy, EHC Kloten)
  • Tommaso De Luca (21, Italy, HC Ambri-Piotta)
  • Diego Kostner (33, Italy, HC Ambri-Piotta)
  • Giovanni Morini (31, Italy, HC Lugano)
  • Marco Zanetti (23, Italy, HC Lugano)
  • Alessandro Segafredo (21, Italy, GCK Lions)
  • Antoine Keller (21, France, HC Ajoie)
  • Pierre-Édouard Bellemare (40, France, HC Ajoie)
  • Thomas Thiry (28, France, HC Ajoie)
  • Kevin Bozon (30, France, HC Ajoie)
  • Floran Douay (30, France, Lausanne HC)
  • Enzo Guebey (26, France, HC Davos)
  • Martin Neckar (20, France, EHC Chur)
