In addition to the Swiss national team, eight other nations have called up players from the National League for the ice hockey tournament in Milano Cortina. An overview of the import players at the Olympics.

Andreas Lunghi

The Swiss ice hockey league enjoys a high reputation in Europe. Various talented players from around the world decide to play in Switzerland, even when they are in their prime.

The quality of these players is reflected in the nominations for major events such as the annual World Championship or, as in this case, the Olympic Games.

Swiss men's group matches February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. France

February 13, 9.10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland

February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic Show more

In Milano Cortina, excluding the Swiss, there are 21 players who earn their money in Switzerland. France has the largest "Swiss" group with seven import players. Special: Martin Neckar is a goalkeeper in the squad who mainly plays in the second-highest division, the Swiss League. The 20-year-old is on loan to Chur from Langnau, but made his debut in the National League with his home club this season.

The Frenchman is not the only one who does not play regularly in the National League. Alessandro Segafredo from the GCK Lions, the ZSC Lions' farm team, will don the jersey of host nation Italy along with five other "Swiss" players.

Tournament dates men Group stage: February 11-15

Playoff round: February 17

Quarterfinals: February 18

Semi-finals: February 20

Bronze match: February 21

Final: February 22 Show more

A total of eight nations have called up players from the National League. The best known are Jan Rutta (Czech Republic), two-time Stanley Cup winner, and Tomas Tatar (Slovakia), who has 983 NHL games under his belt. HC Ajoie has the most players (4).

Sweden, Canada and the USA are the only teams traveling to Italy with only NHL players. Finland has only one player who is not active in the best league in the world: Mikko Lehtonen of the ZSC Lions.

All import players at the Olympics Tomas Tatar (35, Slovakia, EV Zug)

Jan Rutta (35, Czech Republic, Genève-Servette HC)

Matej Stransky (32, Czech Republic, HC Davos)

Dominik Kubalik (30, Czech Republic, EV Zug)

Mikko Lehtonen (32, Finland, ZSC Lions)

Nicklas Jensen (32, Denmark, SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers)

Dominik Kahun (30, Germany, Lausanne HC)

Rudolfs Balcers (28, Latvia, ZSC Lions)

Davide Fadani (25, Italy, EHC Kloten)

Tommaso De Luca (21, Italy, HC Ambri-Piotta)

Diego Kostner (33, Italy, HC Ambri-Piotta)

Giovanni Morini (31, Italy, HC Lugano)

Marco Zanetti (23, Italy, HC Lugano)

Alessandro Segafredo (21, Italy, GCK Lions)

Antoine Keller (21, France, HC Ajoie)

Pierre-Édouard Bellemare (40, France, HC Ajoie)

Thomas Thiry (28, France, HC Ajoie)

Kevin Bozon (30, France, HC Ajoie)

Floran Douay (30, France, Lausanne HC)

Enzo Guebey (26, France, HC Davos)

Martin Neckar (20, France, EHC Chur) Show more

