Four days before the start of the home World Championship, national team coach Jan Cadieux has made his decisions and will announce his provisional squad for the upcoming tournament on Tuesday.

Luca Betschart

On Sunday, the Swiss national team swept the Czechs off the ice with a 6:1 victory, boosting their confidence in the last test game before the home World Championship. But not all of the players who will be in action on Sunday in Ängelholm, Sweden, will play in the home tournament.

On Tuesday, national team coach Jan Cadieux will announce which players are in the provisional World Championship squad - and who will not make the final cut. Defencemen Giancarlo Chanton, Fabian Heldner and Simon Seiler as well as forwards Yannick Frehner and Tyler Moy will not be considered for the World Championship.

Philipp Kurashev's participation is still open. The 26-year-old is still awaiting medical tests and his situation will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

"Now it's all about the finishing touches"

"The decision on the World Cup squad was anything but easy. All the players have shown enormous commitment over the past four weeks of preparation and given their all for Switzerland. Even those who will not be taking part in the home World Cup have helped shape the team with their commitment and attitude and pushed their teammates every day," Jan Cadieux is quoted as saying in a press release from the association.

He added: "Every single player has played their part in helping us to develop as a team. Now it's time for the finishing touches in the upcoming training sessions. We're really looking forward to the start of the World Cup against the USA and the ice hockey festival in Switzerland."

The provisional World Championship squad looks like this:

Goalkeepers (3): Sandro Aeschlimann (HC Davos), Reto Berra (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Leonardo Genoni (EV Zug)

Defensemen (8): Tim Berni (Genève-Servette HC), Dominik Egli (Frölunda HC / SHL), Lukas Frick (HC Davos), Roman Josi (Nashville Predators / NHL), Sven Jung (HC Davos), Dean Kukan (ZSC Lions), Christian Marti (ZSC Lions), Janis Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning / NHL)

Forwards (14): Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions), Nicolas Baechler (ZSC Lions), Christoph Bertschy (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Attilio Biasca (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils / NHL), Ken Jäger (Lausanne HC), Simon Knak (HC Davos), Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions), Timo Meier (New Jersey Devils / NHL), Nino Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets / NHL), Damien Riat (Lausanne HC), Théo Rochette (Lausanne HC), Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues / NHL), Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano)

🚀 So sieht das vorläufige Kader für die Heim-WM aus!



💪🏼 Voici la sélection provisoire pour les Mondiaux à domicile!



🇨🇭 Ecco la rosa provvisoria per il Mondiale casalingo!



👉🏼 https://t.co/xyeVIs1mOu#SIHF #OurHomeOurTime #IIHF pic.twitter.com/8kleG4sOOK — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 12, 2026

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