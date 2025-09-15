Ditaji Kambundji sensationally sprints to World Championship gold in the 100 meter hurdles in Tokyo. It is only the third Swiss gold at world championships and only the eighth medal ever won. A look at the previous heroes and heroines of the precious metal.
Werner Günthör, 3 times gold in the shot put (1987, 1991, 1993)
The best shot putter of the late 1980s and early 1990s brought Switzerland its first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 1987. And the second in 1991. And third in 1993. This makes Werner Günthör by far the most successful Swiss track and field athlete to date.
Anita Weyermann, bronze in the 1500 m in Athens 1997
To this day, a quote from Anita Weyermann is cult: "Gring ache u seckle" says the bronze medal winner in the 1500 meters after her third place in Athens. Portugal's Carla Sacramento becomes world champion, Regina Jacobs takes silver.
Marcel Schelbert, bronze in the 400 m hurdles in Seville 1999
With a Swiss record of 48.13 seconds, Marcel Schelbert runs to World Championship bronze in the 400 meter hurdles in 1999. The podium is all European, with gold going to Italy's Fabrizio Mori and silver to Stéphane Diagana from France.
André Bucher, gold in the 800 meters in Edmonton 2001
Until Ditaji Kambundji's dream race today, André Bucher's 2001 world championship title in the 800 m was the last world championship gold for Switzerland. Silver goes to Kenyan Wilfred Bungei, bronze to Poland's Pawel Czapiewski.
Viktor Röthlin, bronze in the marathon in Osaka 2007
Japan seems to bring luck to Swiss track and field athletes. Viktor Röthlin wins the bronze medal in the marathon in Osaka in 2007. Luke Kibet Bowen from Kenya takes gold, Mubarak Hassan Shami from Qatar silver.
Mujinga Kambundji, bronze in the 200 m in Doha 2019
Ditaji Kambundji's big sister secures the first Swiss sprint medal at a World Championships. Mujinga was only beaten by Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (21.88 s) and the USA's Brittany Brown (22.22 s) in the 200 meters in Doha 2019 and took bronze.
Simon Ehammer, bronze in the long jump in Eugene 2022
Ehammer jumps 8.16 meters in Eugene to win the bronze medal in the long jump. However, he was some way short of gold (Wang Jianan with 8.36 m) and silver (Miltiadis Tentoglou with 8.32 m).
Ditaji Kambundji, gold in the 100-metre hurdles in Tokyo in 2025
Ditaji Kambundji makes history in the 100 meter hurdles. She is the first Swiss woman ever to win the gold medal at a World Athletics Championships.