Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)
Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)
Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).
Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.
Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.
These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions
Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)
Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)
Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).
Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.
Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.
Franjo von Allmen wins the Olympic gold medal in the downhill in Bormio. He is the fifth Swiss to achieve this feat - after Bernhard Russi (1972), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1988), Didier Défago (2010) and Beat Feuz (2022).
Everything about today's race
You might also be interested in this