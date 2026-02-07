  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Von Allmen among the big names These are all the Swiss downhill Olympic champions

Sandro Zappella

7.2.2026

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions
These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)

Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)

Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).

Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.

Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.

Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions
These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)

Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str)

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)

Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter)

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).

Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze).

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.

Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer.

Image: KEYSTONE

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions. Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.

Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen.

Image: KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen wins the Olympic gold medal in the downhill in Bormio. He is the fifth Swiss to achieve this feat - after Bernhard Russi (1972), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1988), Didier Défago (2010) and Beat Feuz (2022).

07.02.2026, 12:45

07.02.2026, 13:14

Everything about today's race

Gold for Switzerland!. Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

Gold for Switzerland!Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

You might also be interested in this

More Olympics

Davis Cup. Swiss overcome first hurdle with ease

Davis CupSwiss overcome first hurdle with ease

Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen.

Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen"I've already returned the medal because otherwise I would lose it"

Cross-country skiing. Nadja Kälin brilliant fourth in the skiathlon

Cross-country skiingNadja Kälin brilliant fourth in the skiathlon