In 2011, Sarah Schleper carried her son Lasse on her hands during a World Cup race. This year, Lasse Gaxiola himself competed as a skier at the Olympics. KEYSTONE

Small children are not very rare guests in the finish area at this year's Winter Games. There are often special stories behind the medal successes of many female athletes.

When American Elana Meyers Taylor narrowly snatched gold from Laura Nolte in the monobob, the 41-year-old was not celebrating alone, but with her two young sons Nico and Noah. The children happily jumped into their mother's arms and gave her their first kiss. Bronze medal winner Kaillie Armbruster Humphries also performed a little dance with her son Aulden, who was born in June 2024.

The scenes from Cortina are not unique and show that These are also the Winter Games of successful mothers - and their special stories.

An overview:

Francesca Lollobrigida

Shortly after the opening of the Winter Games, Italy's speed skating star Francesca Lollobrigida celebrated her Olympic victory on her 35th birthday with her son Tommaso, who was born in May 2023. What's more, she even dedicated the gold medal to her child. The triumph means "a lot" to her, said the grandniece of famous actress Gina Lollobrigida. "It also shows that you don't have to give up on starting a family, becoming a mother and then returning to competition."

See this.

Motherhood=

Patience+Endurance



Video of Italian skater Francesca Lollobrigida who won gold at the Olympics, humanizing her baby in front of millions in her post-win interview



Amazing pic.twitter.com/6pbHrkEyUW — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) February 9, 2026

Mom and son also provided a cute TV moment: in an interview, Tommaso repeatedly reached for the protection of the microphone. A few days later, Lollobrigida even won her second gold.

Speed skating star Francesca Lollobrigida celebrates her gold medal with her son. Keystone

Elana Meyers Taylor

Meyers Taylor has already won gold once in the monobob, beating the German pilot Nolte. The 41-year-old could go one better in the two-man bobsleigh. Her two sons Nico (born in 2020) and Noah (born in 2022) will be competing in Cortina d'Ampezzo. They were both born prematurely, spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit and are deaf. Meyers Taylor said before the games that she wanted to use the stage to give hope to families who have had to go through similar fears.

Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates second place and silver in the monobob with her child at the award ceremony. imago

Janina Hettich-Walz

The German biathlete has yet to win a medal at these Winter Games, but finished a respectable eighth in the individual event. She skipped the 2024/25 season after announcing her pregnancy. Daughter Karlotta was born in February 2025. Hettich-Walz returned to competition this season. "My daughter is a great motivation for me," said the 29-year-old.

Sarah Schleper

Sarah Schleper made Olympic history at these Games. Not because she is competing as a mother, but because she is competing for Mexico together with her son Lasse Gaxiola. Mother and son competing at the same Winter Games - according to the organizers, this has never happened before. "It was a goal we'd had for many years," said the 46-year-old about competing together at the Olympics in northern Italy. It felt "overwhelming" and "very emotional". She was disqualified in the giant slalom and came 26th in the super-G.

Mother and son at the Olympics: Sarah Schleper and Lasse Gaxiola make history. Keystone

Cassie Sharpe

The 2018 Olympic halfpipe champion is competing in her first Winter Games as a mother. Daughter Lou was born in 2023 and Sharpe's perspective on the sport has changed since then, as the freestyle skier herself explained: "It's no longer just about me, it's about what Lou needs and how I can help her. That completely changes the dynamic of traveling." Qualification for the 33-year-old Canadian is scheduled for Thursday.

Eva Adamczykova

The snowboarder from the Czech Republic won silver in snowboard cross. She had given birth to a son 13 months earlier. "We women have changed the way we look at ourselves in recent years because so many mothers are returning to professional sport," said Adamczykova. "It's doable and possible if you have enough support. I'm just lucky enough to have that support. It really means a lot to me, it's not my medal."

Eva Adamczykova shows the little ones how it's done. imago

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Kendall Coyne Schofield is representative of the mothers in team sport. The star forward has already won gold three times with the US ice hockey team. She has been a mother since 2023 and returned to training just one month after the birth of her son Drew. In the documentary "The Hockey Mom", the 33-year-old talks about how she experiences being a mom: "I'm different, I'm a mom now, but when I go back on the ice, I'm still the same player. Having a child doesn't change that."

Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann

There was also a Swiss mother competing at the Olympics: Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann as husband Yannick Schwaller's partner in the mixed tournament. With just four wins from nine games, the tournament ended disappointingly for the couple after the preliminary round. Briar said after the elimination that she was particularly looking forward to reuniting with her son River. He was also close at hand during the tournament.