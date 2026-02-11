The biggest ice hockey stars in Milano Cortina Roman Josi is one of the best defenders in the NHL and leads the Swiss national team as captain. Image: KEYSTONE Canadian Connor McDavid has been shaking up the NHL for years and regularly scores over 100 points in the regular season. Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images Once launched his professional career with the ZSC Lions, today he is one of the best scorers in the NHL: Auston Matthews. Image: KEYSTONE Sidney Crosby is already a legend. But the 38-year-old Canadian has not yet had enough and is aiming for his third Olympic gold medal in Italy. Image: KEYSTONE Leon Draisaitl is not only a star in the German national team, but also in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Image: KEYSTONE Elvis Merzlikins learned the ABC of ice hockey at HC Lugano. Today, the Latvian goalkeeper has 264 appearances in the NHL to his name. Image: KEYSTONE The Swede Erik Karlsson brings the experience of over 1,100 NHL games to Milan. Image: KEYSTONE The biggest ice hockey stars in Milano Cortina Roman Josi is one of the best defenders in the NHL and leads the Swiss national team as captain. Image: KEYSTONE Canadian Connor McDavid has been shaking up the NHL for years and regularly scores over 100 points in the regular season. Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images Once launched his professional career with the ZSC Lions, today he is one of the best scorers in the NHL: Auston Matthews. Image: KEYSTONE Sidney Crosby is already a legend. But the 38-year-old Canadian has not yet had enough and is aiming for his third Olympic gold medal in Italy. Image: KEYSTONE Leon Draisaitl is not only a star in the German national team, but also in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Image: KEYSTONE Elvis Merzlikins learned the ABC of ice hockey at HC Lugano. Today, the Latvian goalkeeper has 264 appearances in the NHL to his name. Image: KEYSTONE The Swede Erik Karlsson brings the experience of over 1,100 NHL games to Milan. Image: KEYSTONE

For the first time since 2014, ice hockey stars from the NHL will be back at the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. The names of the participants are already making fans' hearts beat faster ahead of the tournament.

Andreas Lunghi

They were the big absentees in 2018 in Pyeongchang and 2022 in Beijing: the NHL players. Because championship operations in North America would have had to be suspended for the Olympics and NHL officials were unable to reach an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the players were banned from participating in the Olympic tournament in South Korea.

For the games in China four years later, those responsible for the best league in the world were basically open to the participation of NHL players, which ultimately fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties were able to reach an agreement for Milano Cortina 2026 in 2024, which is why ice hockey fans will once again be able to enjoy the best players in the world at the Olympics. blue News shows you which stars are taking part.

Patrick Fischer must have been delighted to be able to field the Swiss NHL squad at his last Olympic tournament as national team coach - the 50-year-old will step down after the World Championships in May.

The squad includes ten players who are active in North America: Roman Josi (35, Nashville Predators), Nino Niederreiter (33, Winnipeg Jets), Kevin Fiala (29, Los Angeles Kings), Nico Hischier (27), Timo Meier (29), Jonas Siegenthaler (28, all New Jersey Devils), Janis Moser (25, Tampa Bay Lightning), Philipp Kurashev (26, San Jose Sharks), Pius Suter (29, St. Louis Blues) and Akira Schmid (25, Vegas Golden Knights).

These players will represent Switzerland at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina!



Schweizer Spielerinnen und Spieler für die Olympischen Spiele 2026!



Joueuses et joueurs suisses aux Jeux Olympiques 2026! @IIHFHockey @olympics @nhl @nhlpa @thepwhlofficial @swissteam pic.twitter.com/SmJkKhq3fT — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) January 7, 2026

Canada: past, present and future

The Canadians have the most dazzling names. Coach Jon Cooper takes the past, present and future of Canadian ice hockey to Italy. Former champion Sidney Crosby (38, Pittsburgh Penguins) wants to do it again and is aiming for his third gold medal after 2010 and 2014.

Connor McDavid (29, Edmonton Oilers) and Nathan MacKinnon (30, Colorado Avalanche) are two players who are currently dominating the best league in the world almost at will. Macklin Celebrini (19, San Jose Sharks), who has already earned an Olympic ticket in his second NHL season, would like to do the same in the future.

US offensive power

The current world champions USA are traveling to Milan with plenty of offensive and star power. Auston Matthews (28, Toronto Maple Leafs), Jake Guentzel (31, Tampa Bay Lightning) and Tage Thompson (28, Buffalo Sabres) know how to score goals, regularly scoring 35 or more goals per season in the NHL regular season.

Brothers Brady Tkachuk (26, Ottawa Senators) and Matthew Tkachuk (28, Florida Panthers) are known for their emotional and hard-hitting play, while Quinn Hughes (26, Minnesota Wild) and Zach Werenski (28, Columbus Blue Jackets) are the string-pullers on defense.

The two North American nations, who last faced each other in the final in Vancouver 2010 (Canada took the title back then), are not the only teams packed with NHL stars. Among the medal contenders Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, one or two names also stand out.

Veterans and up-and-coming talents

Like Canada and the USA, the entire Swedish squad is active in North America. There are not only seasoned players such as Erik Karlsson (35, Pittsburgh Penguins), Mika Zibanejad (32, New York Rangers) and Victor Hedman (35, Tampa Bay Lightning), but also up-and-coming talents such as Leo Carlsson (21, Anaheim Ducks) and Lucas Raymond (23, Detroit Red Wings). Both have already made their mark in the NHL.

Finland also has a full complement of NHL players. Only one is a little out of the ordinary: Mikko Lehtonen. The 32-year-old ZSC Lions defenseman is the only Finn who doesn't earn his money in the best league in the world.

The big names in the defending champions' team - Finland beat Russia in the final in Beijing 2022 - are Mikko Rantanen (29, Colorado Avalanche), Miro Heiskanen (26, Dallas Stars) and Sebastian Aho (28, Carolina Hurricanes).

The Czech Republic will travel to Italy with an experienced team. So it's no surprise that NHL stars Tomas Hertl (32, Vegas Golden Knights) and David Pastrnak (29, Boston Bruins) are no longer quite so young. Together, the two have over 1700 games in the National Hockey League under their belts. A total of 13 Czechs are currently active in the NHL.

The great hopefuls

The remaining nations do not have quite as many NHL-proven players in their squads - but there is still no shortage of stars. For example, the Germans Leon Draisaitl (30, Edmonton Oilers), Tim Stützle (24, Ottawa Senators) and Moritz Seider (24, Detroit Red Wings) are among the big names in world ice hockey.

Nikolaj Ehlers (29, Denmark, Carolina Hurricanes), Juraj Slafkovsky (21, Slovakia, Montreal Canadiens), Elvis Merzlikins (31, Latvia, Columbus Blue Jackets) and Alexandre Texier (26, France, Montreal Canadiens) are the figureheads of their respective nations. Host nation Italy is the only nation without an NHL player.

The men's Olympic tournament starts on February 11 and will be held in Milan. The final will conclude the games on February 22. Find out more about the squads of all participating nations here.

