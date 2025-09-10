These are Switzerland's greatest assets at the World Athletics Championships Decathlete Simon Ehammer is also an ace in the long jump. Image: Keystone Annik Kälin will compete in the heptathlon and long jump. Image: Keystone 800 m runner Audrey Werro is one to watch in Tokyo. Image: Keystone Ditaji Kambundji is a medal contender in the 100 m hurdles. Image: Keystone Angelica Moser will compete in the pole vault. Image: Keystone Jason Joseph wants to make his mark in the 110 m hurdles. Image: Keystone Dominic Lobalu will be one of the medal contenders in the 5000m. Image: Keystone These are Switzerland's greatest assets at the World Athletics Championships Decathlete Simon Ehammer is also an ace in the long jump. Image: Keystone Annik Kälin will compete in the heptathlon and long jump. Image: Keystone 800 m runner Audrey Werro is one to watch in Tokyo. Image: Keystone Ditaji Kambundji is a medal contender in the 100 m hurdles. Image: Keystone Angelica Moser will compete in the pole vault. Image: Keystone Jason Joseph wants to make his mark in the 110 m hurdles. Image: Keystone Dominic Lobalu will be one of the medal contenders in the 5000m. Image: Keystone

The World Championships in Athletics will take place in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland also has some medal candidates at the start.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo will take place from September 13 to 21.

Nine men and 22 women will be competing for Switzerland.

Some of them are likely to have a say in the battle for the medals. Show more

When will the World Championships take place?

The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and last until Sunday, September 21.

Where will the World Championships take place?

The World Championships will take place in Tokyo, with the competitions being held in the National Stadium, just like at the 2021 Olympic Games. The stadium in the Japanese capital has a capacity of 67,750 spectators.

How many Swiss athletes are taking part?

Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female and 9 male athletes for the World Athletics Championships.

The Swiss World Championship squad Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).

Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m). Show more

Does Switzerland have a chance of winning a medal?

Switzerland has never won more than one medal at an outdoor World Championships. What are the chances this year?

Simon Ehammer is one of the biggest assets in the Swiss team. He won bronze in the long jump at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. He would love to do it again - and he is also one of the best in the decathlon.

Simon Ehammer took bronze in the long jump at the 2022 World Championships. Keystone

Annik Kälin is also competing in the heptathlon and long jump. If everything comes together, she too can dream of medals. At the World Indoor Championships, she jumped 6.83 m and won silver.

High hopes are also pinned on 800 m runner Audrey Werro. The 21-year-old proved at Weltklasse Zürich that she is in absolute top form. She was the first Swiss woman since Anita Protti in 1990 (400 m hurdles) to top the podium in Zurich. Werro is number 2 in the annual best list.

In 2019, Mujinga Kambundji won bronze in the 200 m at the World Championships in Doha. The expectant mother will not be competing in Tokyo, but her sister Ditaji Kambundji is among the medal contenders in the 100 m hurdles.

Ditaji Kambundji has her sights set on the medals. Keystone

Angelica Moser narrowly missed out on the medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in fourth place. Olympic champion Nina Kennedy will be absent from the World Championships in Tokyo due to injury. She has already beaten one of her competitors.

In June, Jason Joseph became the 8th Swiss athlete to win a competition at a Diamond League meeting. The 26-year-old has thus shown that he is a force to be reckoned with in the 110 m hurdles.

Dominic Lobalu was recently slowed down by a muscle strain. There are therefore question marks over his form. If Lobalu is fit, he has a chance of winning a medal. He came fourth in the 5000 m at the Olympic Games.

It is an absolute rarity for someone from the Swiss team to make it to the top of the podium. The last time this happened was in 2001, when André Bucher left the competition behind him in the 800 m.

How much prize money is there?

The equivalent of 55,864 francs for a world championship title, half that for second place and 17,557 francs for third place. For 8th place there is just under 4000 francs. In total, the equivalent of 6.7 million francs will be paid out in prize money.