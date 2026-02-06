The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Alpine skiing, men's super-G: 🥇 Franjo von Allmen
- Nordic combined, men normal hill + 10km: 🥇 Jens Lurås Oftebro
- Biathlon, women's individual, 15 km: 🥇 Julia Simon
- Ski freestyle, moguls women: 🥇 Elizabeth Lemley
- Luge, doubles women: 🥇 Vötter/Oberhofer
- Luge, doubles men: 🥇 Rieder/Kainzwaldner
- Speed skating, 1000 m men: 🥇 Jordan Stolz
- Figure skating, ice dance free skating: 🥇 Cizeron/Fournier
These are the medal winners of the day
Figure skating, ice dance free skating
Gold: Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Guillaume Cizeron (France)
Silver: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)
Bronze: Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (Canada)
Speed skating, 1000 m men:
Gold: Jordan Stolz (USA)
Silver: Jenning de Boo (Netherlands)
Bronze: Ning Zhongyan (China)
Luge, doubles women:
Gold: Andrea Vötter/Marion Oberhofer (Italy)
Silver: Dajana Eitberger/Magdalena Matschina (Germany)
Bronze: Selina Egle/Lara Kipp (Austria)
Luge, doubles men:
Gold: Emanuel Rieder/Simon Kainzwaldner (Italy)
Silver: Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)
Bronze: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (Germany)
Nordic combined men (normal hill + 10km):
Gold: Jens Luraas Oftebro (Norway)
Silver: Johannes Lamparter (Austria)
Bronze: Eero Hirvonen (Finland)
Ski freestyle, moguls women:
Gold: Elizabeth Lemley (USA)
Silver: Jaelin Kauf (USA)
Bronze: Perinne Laffont (France)
Biathlon women, individual 15 km:
Gold: Julia Simon (France)
Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot-Laurent (France)
Bronze: Lora Hristova (Bulgaria)
Alpine skiing, super-G men:
Gold: Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland)
Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)
Bronze: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)
The most important Olympic news
