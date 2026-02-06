  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker These are the medal winners of the day ++ No Swiss in the halfpipe final

Jan Arnet

11.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly what's happening to him at his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly what's happening to him at his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

11.02.2026, 06:30

11.02.2026, 23:30

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Alpine skiing, men's super-G: 🥇 Franjo von Allmen
  • Nordic combined, men normal hill + 10km: 🥇 Jens Lurås Oftebro
  • Biathlon, women's individual, 15 km: 🥇 Julia Simon
  • Ski freestyle, moguls women: 🥇 Elizabeth Lemley
  • Luge, doubles women: 🥇 Vötter/Oberhofer
  • Luge, doubles men: 🥇 Rieder/Kainzwaldner
  • Speed skating, 1000 m men: 🥇 Jordan Stolz
  • Figure skating, ice dance free skating: 🥇 Cizeron/Fournier
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • These are the medal winners of the day

    The medal winners from February 11
    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Figure skating, ice dance free skating</strong><br>Gold: Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Guillaume Cizeron (France)<br>Silver: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)<br>Bronze: Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (Canada)

    Figure skating, ice dance free skating
    Gold: Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Guillaume Cizeron (France)
    Silver: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)
    Bronze: Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (Canada)

    Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Speed skating, 1000 m men:</strong><br>Gold: Jordan Stolz (USA)<br>Silver: Jenning de Boo (Netherlands)<br>Bronze: Ning Zhongyan (China)

    Speed skating, 1000 m men:
    Gold: Jordan Stolz (USA)
    Silver: Jenning de Boo (Netherlands)
    Bronze: Ning Zhongyan (China)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Luge, doubles women:</strong><br>Gold: Andrea Vötter/Marion Oberhofer (Italy) <br>Silver: Dajana Eitberger/Magdalena Matschina (Germany) <br>Bronze: Selina Egle/Lara Kipp (Austria)

    Luge, doubles women:
    Gold: Andrea Vötter/Marion Oberhofer (Italy)
    Silver: Dajana Eitberger/Magdalena Matschina (Germany)
    Bronze: Selina Egle/Lara Kipp (Austria)

    Image: Keystone

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Luge, doubles men:</strong> <br>Gold: Emanuel Rieder/Simon Kainzwaldner (Italy)<br>Silver: Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)<br>Bronze: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (Germany)

    Luge, doubles men:
    Gold: Emanuel Rieder/Simon Kainzwaldner (Italy)
    Silver: Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)
    Bronze: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (Germany)

    Image: Keystone

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Nordic combined men (normal hill + 10km):</strong><br>Gold: Jens Luraas Oftebro (Norway)<br>Silver: Johannes Lamparter (Austria)<br>Bronze: Eero Hirvonen (Finland)

    Nordic combined men (normal hill + 10km):
    Gold: Jens Luraas Oftebro (Norway)
    Silver: Johannes Lamparter (Austria)
    Bronze: Eero Hirvonen (Finland)

    Image: Keystone

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Ski freestyle, moguls women:</strong><br>Gold: Elizabeth Lemley (USA)<br>Silver: Jaelin Kauf (USA)<br>Bronze: Perinne Laffont (France)

    Ski freestyle, moguls women:
    Gold: Elizabeth Lemley (USA)
    Silver: Jaelin Kauf (USA)
    Bronze: Perinne Laffont (France)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Biathlon women, individual 15 km</strong>:<br>Gold: Julia Simon (France)<br>Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot-Laurent (France)<br>Bronze: Lora Hristova (Bulgaria)

    Biathlon women, individual 15 km:
    Gold: Julia Simon (France)
    Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot-Laurent (France)
    Bronze: Lora Hristova (Bulgaria)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 11. <strong>Alpine skiing, super-G men:</strong><br>Gold: Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland)<br>Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)<br>Bronze: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

    Alpine skiing, super-G men:
    Gold: Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland)
    Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)
    Bronze: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

    Image: Keystone

    The medal winners from February 11
  • The most important Olympic news

  • The medal table

When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

