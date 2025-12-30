Which videos from the world of sport interested our readers the most? Curtain up for the top clips of the year.

Patrick Lämmle

Sommer's monster parade

In the semi-final second leg, oldie Yann Sommer shows Barça youngster Lamine Yamal the ropes. The Swiss makes several brilliant saves and lifts Inter Milan into the Champions League final. Afterwards, Sommer is showered with praise. One of his saves goes viral.

Odermatt crashes emoji quiz

Speed youngster Franjo von Allmen tries his hand at blue Sport's emoji quiz - and is crashed by Marco Odermatt.

Shaqiri's hat-trick show

Xherdan Shaqiri scores a flawless hat-trick within ten minutes in Lugano on May 10, despite Basel playing short-handed. He even receives a standing ovation in Lugano at the end. The following day, FCB celebrated the championship title with three rounds to go, as YB drew 0-0 against Servette.

blue Sport sweats in the wrestling cellar

blue Sport visits Fabian Staudenmann during strength training. In 2025, the 25-year-old is devoting everything to the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. Our man on site is also working up a sweat. But no matter how hard Staudenmann trains in the run-up to the event, Armon Orlik ends up becoming the wrestling king.

"A Xhaka is leaving, but soon ..."

At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel, his brother Granit drops a bombshell when he hints at his return with the words "one Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back". It is now clear that his statement was more of a stun grenade than a bomb ...

Mast break shock at the SailGP

After the SailGP event in San Francisco, the Australian's wing collapse is the big topic. The accident is shown on various channels from different camera angles. It becomes clear that it could have been much worse.

Five minutes of Federer magic

In September 2022, Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis. Not being able to see him play on the big stage anymore naturally hurts his fans. The video with the title: "Five minutes of Federer magic to enjoy" probably provides some consolation.

Kick it like Declan

Arsenal win the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid 3:0, with Declan Rice scoring two goals from free kicks. There's a good chance you'll recognize his second stroke of genius. At least the video has been played thousands of times.

Goosebump moments of the European Championship

The Nati players inspired Switzerland during the home European Championships. With their approachable nature, passion and joie de vivre. Watch the video for the biggest goosebump moments.

50 Haaland goals in fast-forward

On September 18, Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal in his 49th Champions League match in a 2-0 win against Napoli. No one has ever done it as quickly as the Norwegian goal machine. Of course, it's something to behold. The 25-year-old has now scored 54 goals in 53 games.