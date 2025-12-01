  1. Residential Customers
From Federer to Schumacher These athletes are among the 300 richest people in Switzerland

Jan Arnet

1.12.2025

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport
The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 2: Hoffmann, Oeri and Duschmalé families.</strong> Roche board member Jörg Duschmalé is the nephew of former FC Basel president Gigi Oeri - and has been a major shareholder of FC Basel together with his brother Lukas since September<strong>.</strong>

Rank 2: Hoffmann, Oeri and Duschmalé families. Roche board member Jörg Duschmalé is the nephew of former FC Basel president Gigi Oeri - and has been a major shareholder of FC Basel together with his brother Lukas since September.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 6: Klaus-Michael Kühne. Assets: 21.5 billion francs.</strong> He is the main investor in Hamburger SV and plays a key role in transfers and infrastructure.

Rank 6: Klaus-Michael Kühne. Assets: 21.5 billion francs. He is the main investor in Hamburger SV and plays a key role in transfers and infrastructure.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 7: The Bertarelli family. Assets: 17.5 billion francs.</strong> - Ernesto Bertarelli (60, photo) won the America's Cup twice for Switzerland with Alinghi. Today he is CEO of Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Rank 7: The Bertarelli family. Assets: 17.5 billion francs. - Ernesto Bertarelli (60, photo) won the America's Cup twice for Switzerland with Alinghi. Today he is CEO of Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 30: Hansjörg Wyss. Wealth: 7.5 billion Swiss francs</strong>. The Swiss entrepreneur and patron of the arts is, among other things, co-owner of Chelsea FC.

Rank 30: Hansjörg Wyss. Wealth: 7.5 billion Swiss francs. The Swiss entrepreneur and patron of the arts is, among other things, co-owner of Chelsea FC.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 50: Walter Frey family. Assets: 4.8 billion francs.</strong> Walter Frey is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ZSC Lions. On January 1, 2026, his son Lorenz Frey-Hilti will become the new Chairman of the ZSC. He takes over from his father after almost three decades.

Rank 50: Walter Frey family. Assets: 4.8 billion francs. Walter Frey is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ZSC Lions. On January 1, 2026, his son Lorenz Frey-Hilti will become the new Chairman of the ZSC. He takes over from his father after almost three decades.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. Rank 55: Louis-Dreyfus family. Wealth: 4.3 billion Swiss francs. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the 27-year-old scion of the trading dynasty of the same name, bought the English football club AFC Sunderland and led it back into the Premier League. His father Robert Louis-Dreyfus, who died in 2009, was already active in the football business, including as owner of Olympique Marseille.

Rank 55: Louis-Dreyfus family. Wealth: 4.3 billion Swiss francs. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the 27-year-old scion of the trading dynasty of the same name, bought the English football club AFC Sunderland and led it back into the Premier League. His father Robert Louis-Dreyfus, who died in 2009, was already active in the football business, including as owner of Olympique Marseille.

Image: imago

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 56: Ojjeh family. Wealth: 4.3 billion francs.</strong> Mansour Ojjeh was co-owner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Rank 56: Ojjeh family. Wealth: 4.3 billion francs. Mansour Ojjeh was co-owner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 90: Lawrence Stroll. Fortune: 2.8 billion Swiss francs.</strong> He is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team and father of Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.

Rank 90: Lawrence Stroll. Fortune: 2.8 billion Swiss francs. He is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team and father of Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 94: Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann, Caspar Coppetti, Martin Hoffmann, Marc Maurer. Assets: 2.3 billion Swiss francs.</strong> Olivier Bernhard is co-founder of the sports brand company On and multiple duathlon world champion and Ironman winner.

Rank 94: Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann, Caspar Coppetti, Martin Hoffmann, Marc Maurer. Assets: 2.3 billion Swiss francs. Olivier Bernhard is co-founder of the sports brand company On and multiple duathlon world champion and Ironman winner.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 101: Mantegazza family. Wealth: 2.3 billion Swiss francs</strong>. Geo Mantegazza used to be HC Lugano president, now it's his daughter Vittoria (left in the picture).

Rank 101: Mantegazza family. Wealth: 2.3 billion Swiss francs. Geo Mantegazza used to be HC Lugano president, now it's his daughter Vittoria (left in the picture).

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 116: Bernie Ecclestone. Fortune: 1.8 billion Swiss francs</strong>. He was Formula 1 boss for decades.

Rank 116: Bernie Ecclestone. Fortune: 1.8 billion Swiss francs. He was Formula 1 boss for decades.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 138: Roger Federer. Fortune: 1.3 billion francs.</strong> 20-time Grand Slam winner and probably the most successful Swiss sportsman of all time.

Rank 138: Roger Federer. Fortune: 1.3 billion francs. 20-time Grand Slam winner and probably the most successful Swiss sportsman of all time.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 171: Christian Constantin. Fortune: 650 million francs.</strong> The president of FC Sion is also successful in the real estate sector.

Rank 171: Christian Constantin. Fortune: 650 million francs. The president of FC Sion is also successful in the real estate sector.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 185: Michael Schumacher. Fortune: 650 million francs.</strong> Since his serious skiing accident in 2013, little is known publicly about the former Formula 1 superstar.

Rank 185: Michael Schumacher. Fortune: 650 million francs. Since his serious skiing accident in 2013, little is known publicly about the former Formula 1 superstar.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 187: Hans-Peter Strebel. Assets: 650 million francs.</strong> Strebel is the president and majority shareholder of EV Zug and financed the construction of the OYM top-class sports center in Cham. He is also a pharmacist and scientist.

Rank 187: Hans-Peter Strebel. Assets: 650 million francs. Strebel is the president and majority shareholder of EV Zug and financed the construction of the OYM top-class sports center in Cham. He is also a pharmacist and scientist.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 266: Sebastian Vettel. Fortune: 275 million francs.</strong> He became world champion in Formula 1 in 2010, but today his interests lie outside the racetrack. He trained as a farmer at the Pfäffikon SZ vocational training center. And he recently obtained a Harvard diploma in management and leadership.

Rank 266: Sebastian Vettel. Fortune: 275 million francs. He became world champion in Formula 1 in 2010, but today his interests lie outside the racetrack. He trained as a farmer at the Pfäffikon SZ vocational training center. And he recently obtained a Harvard diploma in management and leadership.

Image: Keystone

The richest people living in Switzerland with a connection to sport. <strong>Rank 295: Hans (Hausi) Leutenegger. Wealth: 125 million francs.</strong> The 1972 Olympic bobsleigh champion founded a successful service company in the 1960s.

Rank 295: Hans (Hausi) Leutenegger. Wealth: 125 million francs. The 1972 Olympic bobsleigh champion founded a successful service company in the 1960s.

Image: Keystone

The new "Bilanz" list of the 300 richest people living in Switzerland also includes some people with a connection to sport. Find out which sports stars and officials are included in the picture gallery.

01.12.2025, 08:28

01.12.2025, 08:35

