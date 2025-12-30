In sporting terms, 2025 may not have brought luck to all athletes - but some were on the sunny side away from the stadiums.

Michael Wegmann

Mujinga Kambundji - track and field athlete

She carried her baby bump with pride and joy - in November the time had come: Mujinga Kambundji, Swiss record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, gave birth to her son Léon. "Everyone is in the best of health. We are incredibly grateful and are enjoying these precious first moments together," wrote the 33-year-old athlete. The child's father is Kambundji's long-time partner and coach Florian Clivaz.

Even though the two-time European champion has naturally taken a break recently, she still has sporting ambition. After her maternity leave, she wants to come back, and two former athletics greats are her role models: World hurdles champion Nia Ali and sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price. Kambundji says: "Both have managed to come back at an even higher level after their maternity leave."

Ramona Bachmann - footballer

The European Championships in her own country should have been a highlight, but sporting fate struck Ramona Bachmann mercilessly: the 35-year-old striker suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training before the major event - and earned the pity of the entire football nation.

Nevertheless, Fortuna was also by her side in her private life. Bachmann and her wife Charlotte became parents for the first time; they announced their happiness in May. "Our hearts are overflowing, our family is complete and every moment already feels like pure magic," said Bachmann. Their little pride and joy is called Luan Maël.

Nina and Damien Brunner - beach volleyball player and ex-hockey pro

"Baby Brunner is on the way", announced ex-hockey player Damien Brunner at the beginning of the year. On June 1, the time had finally come: daughter Mila was born. The happiness of the former NHL professional of the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils and his wife Nina, the successful beach volleyball player, was complete. "Our hearts are full," the couple wrote blissfully on Instagram.

Meanwhile, after retiring in January at just under 39, his wife, who is ten years younger, is taking a break until further notice. However, the Olympic bronze medal winner from Paris wants to return to the side of her long-standing successful partner Tanja Hüberli one day. For now, however, she is enjoying time with her loved ones.

Gregor Kobel - national team goalie

There was also baby news from Gregor Kobel. Anna, the national team keeper's partner, announced in May that their first child was on the way. In October, Kobel showed his offspring to the public for the first time.

Granit Xhaka - Nati captain

Granit Xhaka became a dad for the third time. In March, his wife Leonita gave birth to a baby girl for the third time. The baby is called Neyana.

Florence Schelling - former goalkeeper and SCB sports director

As the sporting head of SC Bern, she experienced few prosperous moments - after just one year, Florence Schelling was fired by SCB general manager Marc Lüthi. In her family life, however, her luck has been good of late. Schelling, former national team goalkeeper and bronze medal winner at the World Championships and Olympics, has become a mother for the first time. Her daughter was born at the end of November. The 36-year-old Schelling has not yet revealed her name.

Boris Becker - tennis legend

You can say what you like about Boris Becker. One thing is certain: the man knows how to live. Bobele, who achieved millions and world fame as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner, knows the highs and the pleasure of victory as well as the pain of public ridicule. In 2022, the former world number one spent 231 days in a London prison for bankruptcy offenses.

Becker also left little to be desired in his private life. Five children from four wives enrich his life. His most recent happiness was born in November: his current wife Lilian gave birth to his little daughter Zoë Vittoria on November 21 - on the first anniversary of the death of his beloved mother Elvira, who died in 2024 at the age of 89. And one day before his 58th birthday. Bobele said: "That was a crazy 48 hours." Probably fitting for his whole life.

Marcel Hirscher - the most successful skier in history

Rumors started early on when reporters suddenly noticed a ring on his left hand. In late summer, Marcel Hirscher and his girlfriend Lucy got serious: they said "I do" away from the public eye. "Love asked, I answered," wrote Hirscher on Instagram.

He and Lucy had been a couple since 2022; their relationship became public during a trip to Amsterdam together. This is the second marriage for Hirscher, the most successful racer in alpine skiing history and eight-time overall World Cup winner. The 36-year-old was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Laura until 2018; they have two children.

Nick Alpiger - wrestler

A "bad boy" also enjoyed some private happiness in 2025: Nick Alpiger, a 29-year-old wrestler from north-western Switzerland, became a father for the third time. His wife Nadja gave birth to his son Edi at the end of October. Alpiger rejoiced on Instagram: "Welcome chline Edi."

Stephanie Venier - former skier

The year 2025 was her year: Stephanie Venier thundered to the world championship title in the super-G in Saalbach - as the oldest world champion at 31 years and 49 days. After retiring in the summer, she was named Austrian Sportswoman of the Year for the first time. And her personal happiness was also perfect. She married her 34-year-old alpine colleague Christian Waldner. "Two souls, one heart. Forever yours," she wrote on Instagram. She had already worn the engagement ring at the golden World Cup Super-G. "Only nobody had noticed it then," she later said mischievously. Venier is now also pregnant.

Sara Däbritz - footballer

In October, she retired from the German national team - after 111 games, 18 goals, an Olympic victory, a European Championship title and possibly a bit of melancholy. For midfielder Sara Däbritz, the year marked the start of something new - and beautiful. The 30-year-old announced her marriage to her boyfriend Lukas; the 29-year-old also played football, at least in the fourth-tier regional league. His wife Sara's clubs? Bayern, PSG, Lyon, Real Madrid. The (still) childless couple tied the knot in Tuscany.

Josh Allen - Footballer

He is the quarterback of the NFL team Buffalo Bills, she is an actress, famous among other things for the film "True Grit", in which she shone as a 13-year-old alongside Oscar winner Jeff Bridges ("The Big Lebowski"). Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were married in front of a large audience at the end of May. The two fell in love in 2023 and their first baby is on the way.

They also experienced happiness in their private lives

Lorenzo Musetti, 23, the world number eight tennis player, has become a father for the second time.

Ski racer Bryce Bennet, 33, has become a father.

Caroline Wozniacki, 35, tennis star, has become a mother for the third time.

Elisabeth Seitz, 31, gymnast, has become a mother.

Elena Semechin, 31, para-athlete, has become a mother.

Almuth Schult, former soccer goalkeeper and TV pundit, has become a mother for the fourth time.

Angelique Kerber, 37, former tennis ace, has become a mother for the second time.

Franziska Hildebrand, 37, ex-biathlete, has become a mother for the second time