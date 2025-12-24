Joel Wicki and his fight at the ESAF against Romain Collaud will result in a rule change from next season. Picture: Keystone

Following the controversial decisions at the ESAF in Mollis, a number of changes are to be made in the sport of wrestling for the coming season. This was decided at a meeting of the top wrestlers.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following controversial decisions at the ESAF in August, the Swiss Wrestling Federation has announced various changes for the coming season.

The introduction of a second referee is under discussion. A test phase will be carried out next year to see whether this leads to the hoped-for improvement.

Changes to the communication between the court referee and table referee will also be tested. The discussions about a VAR are over for the time being. Show more

Several controversial decisions triggered heated discussions at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis last August. This should lead to changes for the coming season, as the country's top wrestlers decided at a meeting last weekend.

A second referee?

A so-called "tablet operator" will be deployed with immediate effect. This is intended to relieve the judges of administrative tasks so that they can "concentrate fully on observing, directing and grading the fights", explains the association.

This means that there will be one court referee, two table judges and an additional assistant per match. However, the question is how long this will last. Because there is also talk of introducing a second place referee. A test phase will be carried out next year to see whether this leads to the hoped-for improvement and fairer decision-making.

The association has also announced that it will take a close look at the current training concept for referees and fundamentally revise it. This is to be implemented in 2027.

Introduction of a headset

Changes are also being tested in the communication between court judges and table judges. A headset is to be used in all sub-associations from 2026. After the test phase, a decision will be made at the end of next year as to whether a headset should be part of everyday wrestling life in the future.

The discussions about a VAR are over for the time being. "The participants were unanimously against its introduction," the association announced. The most frequently cited reasons for this were the loss of emotion, additional delays and a lack of equal opportunities.

Adjustments to the regulations

Two very specific cases at the ESAF will also result in changes to the technical regulations. The first is the fight between Joel Wicki and Romain Collaud. Although Collaud was lying upside down with both shoulders in the sawdust at the time, Wicki was denied the result. Such a situation will be counted as a valid result from the coming season.

The bout between Fabian Staudenmann and Domenic Schneider also has consequences. Back then, Staudenmann was denied the maximum score because he lifted both of Schneider's shoulder blades out of the sawdust, but supported his opponent's buttocks on his legs. The officials have now decided: From next season, the body no longer has to be lifted completely out of the sawdust in order to receive the maximum score.

