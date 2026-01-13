Corinne Suter has not yet qualified for the Olympics - but there is a back door if the worst comes to the worst. KEYSTONE

The Olympics are calling - but not everyone is allowed to take part: Anyone who wants to represent Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Games must meet certain criteria. blue News takes a look at the selection concept for our ski stars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss-Ski athletes must achieve certain World Cup results (e.g. top 7 or top 15 twice) in the period up to January 25, 2026 in order to be selected for the Olympics.

Athletes who, like Corinne Suter, were unable to compete due to injury can still be considered via an exception ("medical clause").

If the quotas are exceeded, a selection committee will decide on the basis of additional criteria such as form, potential and health.

Today, Monday, it will be announced who will be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games - and who will have to stay at home. Show more

Just taking part in the Olympic Games is a lifelong dream for many athletes. For the skiers of Swiss-Ski, however, there is of course more at stake. But who is even allowed to compete for Olympic medals? This is all set out in the Swiss Olympic Alpine Skiing selection concept. blue News summarizes the most important points.

How many Swiss-Ski athletes are allowed to take part in the Olympics?

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the following criteria apply to the individual nations:

- Maximum total of 22 athletes per nation

- Maximum 11 per gender

- Maximum of 4 per discipline and gender

- 4 teams (2 riders each) per gender are allowed for the team competition.

What are the selection criteria?

For athletes to be selected, the following criteria must be met in the current season's World Cup:

Group 1: Athletes with clear medal or diploma potential:

- 1x top 7

or

- 2x top 15 (in the same discipline)

Group 2: Athletes with medium-term medal or diploma potential

- Young athletes who have not fulfilled the main criteria can apply for selection via the additional criteria. However, athletes who have fulfilled the main criteria will be selected as a priority over junior athletes.

Which Swiss athletes have fulfilled the criteria?

Men (13)

Marco Odermatt (downhill, super-G, giant slalom)

Franjo von Allmen (downhill, super-G)

Alexis Monney (downhill, super-G)

Stefan Rogentin (downhill, super-G)

Niels Hintermann (downhill)

Marco Kohler (downhill), out with torn cruciate ligament

Alessio Miggiano (downhill)

Loïc Meillard (super-G, giant slalom, slalom)

Luca Aerni (giant slalom)

Thomas Tumler (giant slalom)

Tanguy Nef (slalom)

Matthias Iten (slalom)

Daniel Yule (Slalom)

Women (7)

Malorie Blanc (Downhill, Super-G)

Janine Schmitt (downhill)

Camille Rast (giant slalom, slalom)

Wendy Holdener (giant slalom, slalom)

Vanessa Kasper (giant slalom)

Sue Piller (giant slalom)

Eliane Christen (slalom)

What about athletes who have been injured for a long time?

However, there is a loophole for athletes who have been out injured for a long time: The medical clause. The selection concept states: "Special arrangements can be made for athletes with proven medal or diploma potential for medical reasons."

This could apply, for example, in the case of Corinne Suter (5 World Championship medals and Olympic gold). The 31-year-old only made her comeback after an injury in Zauchensee and only had the chance to meet the selection criteria in the speed races in Tarvisio (15th in the downhill, 24th in the super-G) before the Olympics.

What happens if too many Swiss athletes meet the selection criteria?

If an athlete has met the main criteria, this does not automatically mean they have been selected for the 2026 Olympics. After all, only 4 athletes per discipline and nation are allowed to take part.

Therefore, if more athletes meet the main criteria than there are quota places available, the Swiss-Ski selection committee will decide which athletes will be selected based on the following additional criteria:

- Who has delivered the better results in the World Cup during the selection period.

- The potential

- The form curve

- The health

When is the decision made?

The selection period is from October 1, 2025 (i.e. before the start of the World Cup season) to January 25, 2026. The official selection date is January 26.

Who makes the decision?

The national sports federation - in this case Swiss-Ski - submits a selection application to the Swiss Olympic selection committee, which makes the final decision.

The Swiss-Ski selection committee consists of:

- Hans Flatscher, Director Alpine Skiing

- Beat Tschuor, Head Coach Women

- Thomas Stauffer, Head Coach Men

The Swiss Olympic selection committee is made up of

- Ralph Stöckli, Chef de Mission (Chair and casting vote)

- Ruth Metzler-Arnold, President of Swiss Olympic

- Mario Gyr, Member of the Swiss Olympic Executive Board

- Matthias Kyburz, member of the Swiss Olympic Executive Board, representative of the Athletes Commission

How is the nomination process for the team competition going?

As at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach, there will once again be a team competition at the Olympic Games. One downhill skier and one slalom skier will compete together in teams of two, with four teams per nation and gender.

The selection concept states that priority for the team competition will be given to athletes who have already qualified in an individual discipline. In principle, however, it would also be possible to field additional athletes who have not fulfilled the main criteria.

The teams for the team combination will only be put together on site. This will be done in consultation with Swiss-Ski and Swiss Olympic.

