Fiala still uncertain These NHL stars will strengthen the national team at the World Championships

SDA

5.5.2025 - 15:56

Nico Hischier, captain of the New Jersey Devils, is one of the NHL players joining the Swiss national team for the World Championships.
Keystone

As expected, several players from the NHL will be added to the Swiss World Championship squad. This was announced by the association on Monday via social media.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2025, 16:12

Three players from the New Jersey Devils are joining the national team. Forwards Nico Hischier and Timo Meier as well as defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who has been injured for a long time, will join national coach Patrick Fischer's World Championship squad. In addition, Janis Moser from the Tampa Bay Lightning will strengthen the Swiss national team's defense.

It remains to be seen whether Kevin Fiala will also join the team. The official line-up is expected in the course of Monday afternoon.

The World Championship in Sweden and Denmark begins for Switzerland on Friday, May 9 with a game against the Czech Republic.

