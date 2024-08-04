Now he has won everything there is to win: The magisterial Novak Djokovic defeats the strong Carlos Alcaraz and wins Olympic gold.

Patrick Lämmle

Novak Djokovic is the greatest. At 37, the Serb from Belgrade also wins singles gold at the Summer Games in Paris after 24 Grand Slam titles. He is the oldest player to achieve this feat.

Djokovic wins the final against Carlos Alcaraz in almost three hours 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:2). And he did so just three weeks after losing to the 21-year-old Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.

In the run-up to the match, Djokovic said that it was his dream to win the gold medal for Serbia. It was the last missing title in his palmarès. What this triumph really means to Djokovic becomes clear after the match. The Serb is overcome with emotion and sheds tears of redemption.

Djokovic reconciled himself with the Olympics in the fall of his career. The Serb won a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008. Since then, he has not won a medal in the singles - although he has always been the top favorite. In 2012 at Wimbledon, he lost the semi-final against Andy Murray and the match for third place against Juan Martin Del Potro. Four years later in Rio, Djokovic met Del Potro in the starting round and lost. And three years ago in Tokyo, Djokovic competed in singles, doubles and mixed and came away empty-handed. In the singles, he lost the semi-final against Alexander Zverev and the match for third place against Pablo Carreño-Busta.

Djokovic is only the third man after Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal to triumph at all Grand Slam tournaments plus the Olympic Games. Among the women, only Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have achieved this feat.

