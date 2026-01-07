Philipp Kurashev, who is currently injured, is part of the Swiss Olympic team. Keystone

The Swiss squad for the Olympic ice hockey tournament in Milan (February 11-22) has been announced. With Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev, two currently injured NHL stars are also part of the squad.



There are hardly any surprises in national team coach Patrick Fischer's selection. Three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 forwards have been nominated. These 25 players can only be replaced for the Olympic Games in Milan if they get injured.

This currently affects forwards Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev, who are on the injured list with their NHL teams. Like defenseman Janis Moser, the duo joins Roman Josi, Jonas Siegenthaler, Kevin Fiala, Nico Hischier, Nino Niederreiter and Timo Meier, who were already nominated last summer, bringing the total number of Swiss NHL players in the line-up to nine.

The majority of the Swiss Olympic squad (20 players) was part of last spring's World Championship team, which lost to the USA in the final after overtime. However, last year's top scorer Tyler Moy did not make the Olympic squad.

Ten players have already taken part in the Olympic Games at least once, including Leonardo Genoni and Reto Berra, who will be taking part in the Winter Games for the third time. The goalie trio is completed by Akira Schmid from the NHL organization of the Vegas Golden Knights, one of fifteen Olympic debutants in the Swiss squad.

All of the players called up have already taken part in world championships. In addition to Moy and the retired Andres Ambühl, forwards Grégory Hofmann and Nicolas Baechler as well as defenseman Dominik Egli are missing from last year's World Championship team.

Olympics with NHL stars for the first time since 2014

Switzerland will play its first group game on February 12 against France. The other preliminary round opponents are record Olympic champions Canada (February 13) and the Czech Republic (February 15). The three group winners and the best group runner-up will advance directly to the quarter-finals, while all other teams will have to take a detour via the round of 16.

NHL stars are back at the Winter Games for the first time since 2014. Twelve years ago in Sochi and in 2018 in Pyeongchang, the Swiss were eliminated in the round of 16. At the last Olympic tournament in Beijing in 2022, Switzerland reached the quarter-finals after beating the Czech Republic (4:2), where they lost to the eventual Olympic champions Finland (1:5).

The Swiss men's Olympic squad Goalkeepers: Reto Berra (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Leonardo Genoni (EV Zug), Akira Schmid (Vegas Golden Knights)

Defensemen : Tim Berni (Genève-Servette HC), Michael Fora (HC Davos), Andrea Glauser (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Dean Kukan (ZSC Lions), Christian Marti (ZSC Lions), Janis Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jonas Siegenthaler (New Jersey Devils)

Forwards: Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions), Christoph Bertschy (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles Kings), Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils), Ken Jäger (Lausanne HC), Simon Knak (HC Davos), Philipp Kurashev (San Jose Sharks), Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions), Timo Meier (New Jersey Devils), Nino Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets), Damien Riat (Lausanne HC), Sandro Schmid (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues), Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano) Show more

Alina Müller and Lara Stalder lead the women's squad

Women's national coach Colin Muller has also called up his 23 players for the Olympic Games in Milan.

The most experienced players in the Swiss Olympic squad are Alina Müller and Lara Stalder. The 27-year-old from Winterthur and the four-year-old from Lucerne are about to play in their fourth Olympic Games. Both were part of the team that sensationally won the bronze medal in Sochi in 2014. In the nine World Championships and two Olympic Games that have followed since then, the Swiss women have not been able to repeat this exploit. However, a medal remains the declared goal for coach Colin Muller's team in Milan. As fifth in the world rankings, the Swiss women are in Group A and have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals. The tournament in the true sense of the word begins for them in the knockout phase.

The Swiss ice hockey program at the Olympics Men:

February 12, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-France

February 13, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada

February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland-Czech Republic

February 17: Quarter-final qualification

February 18: Quarterfinals

February 20: Semi-finals

February 21: Match for 3rd place

February 22: Final

Women:

February 6, 14:40: Switzerland-Czech Republic

February 7, 21:10: Switzerland-Canada

February 9, 20:40: Switzerland-USA

February 10, 21:10: Finland-Switzerland

February 13/14: Quarterfinals

February 16: Semi-finals

February 19: Final and match for 3rd place Show more

