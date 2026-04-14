Patrick Fischer traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games without a coronavirus vaccination. sda

In order to be allowed to travel to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, national ice hockey team coach Patrick Fischer obtained a fake vaccination certificate. But he is not the only one who has cheated in top-level sport during coronavirus.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer admits to having used a fake vaccination certificate before the 2022 Olympic Games.

Breel Embolo and other athletes were also involved in similar scandals.

The case spans several sports, from ice hockey and football to tennis and American football, and involves both players and coaches who violated vaccination rules during the pandemic. Show more

Shortly before the home World Cup, national team coach Patrick Fischer admits that he presented a forged vaccination certificate before the Olympic Games in Beijing. However, the ice hockey coach is not alone in the sporting world.

Breel Embolo

The striker made the headlines several times during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, he took part in an illegal party, for which he received a large fine. In spring 2024, his name was part of an indictment before the Basel court. Embolo is alleged to have bought fake Covid certificates from a Basel hells angel.

Breel Embolo didn't take coronavirus very seriously either. sda

Markus Anfang

The German football coach was most recently under contract with Fortuna Düsseldorf. But Markus Anfang also made headlines in 2021. At the time, he was under contract as a coach at Werder Bremen. Anfang was accused of using fake vaccination certificates, which he initially denied. Months later, he finally confessed to the fraud.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis player was allowed to take part in the 2022 Australian Open unvaccinated due to a medical exemption. Due to discrepancies in his documents and vaccination status that were later discovered, he was ultimately banned from the country before the start of the tournament.

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic was banned from Australia in 2022. Aaron Favila/AP/dpa

Antonio Brown

The former NFL star was banned for three games in 2021. After the NFL discovered that he and two other Tampa Bay Buccaneers players had submitted false vaccination certificates.

Urs Kryenbühl and Ralph Weber

Skiers Kryenbühl and Weber contracted Covid and spoke out against vaccination. In order to be able to travel to Beaver Creek in Canada in 2021, they went to great lengths to circumvent the entry regulations in force at the time. However, the lack of vaccination certificates thwarted their plans. As a result, they both missed the race.

Aaron Rodgers

Like Antonio Brown, the star quarterback tried to circumvent the rules. However, unlike Brown, Rodgers did not use fake vaccination certificates, but simply pointed out that he was already immunized due to a previous coronavirus infection.