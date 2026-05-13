The Ice Hockey World Championship is attracting more prominent names to Switzerland than could be expected in a year with the Olympic Games. These eight top stars will be showing off their skills in Zurich and Fribourg.

Luca Betschart

Although the NHL stars are back at the Olympic Games in Turin for the first time in 12 years and the league is suspending play for three weeks in February, big names are also taking part in the World Championships in Switzerland. Eight stars stand out in particular:

🇨🇦 Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby is one of the biggest stars to grace the World Championships in Switzerland. At the age of 38, he is competing in his fourth World Championship after 2006, 2015 and 2025 - and now has the chance to win a second World Championship title with Canada after 2015.

Crosby is the only member of the exclusive "Triple Gold Club" who has not only won the Stanley Cup (2009, 2016 and 2017), Olympic gold (2010, 2014) and the World Championship title, but also captained each of them.

🇨🇦 San Jose Sharks Macklin Celebrini

The 19-year-old exceptional talent has already made the Olympic squad and set a new franchise record with 115 points in an NHL season with the San Jose Sharks. Despite his young age, this is his second time at a World Championship - and he wants to secure his first medal after last year's quarter-final exit.

🇨🇦 Toronto Maple Leafs John Tavares

At 35, the Toronto Maple Leafs center is one of his team's veterans. He has scored more than 500 goals in over 1100 NHL games and collected more than 1000 scoring points. He was Olympic champion with Canada in 2014.

🇨🇦 Edmonton Oilers Evan Bouchard

A defenseman with outstanding offensive qualities. In the past regular season, Bouchard recorded 95 scoring points in 82 games - no NHL defenseman was more productive. He has not yet been considered for the Olympic Games in February, but at the age of 26 he will be going to a world championship for the first time in his career.

🇸🇪 Toronto Maple Leafs Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Stanley Cup winner, two-time world champion and silver medal winner at the Olympic Games - Ekman-Larsson's achievements are impressive. He has played a total of 1137 NHL games in his career and is now set to lead his nation to its 12th World Championship title as captain.

🇸🇪 Detroit Red Wings Lucas Raymond

Because he missed the playoffs again with Detroit, the 24-year-old will take part in a World Championship for the fourth time in a row. The winger is known for his scoring qualities. He scored nine points in five games at the Olympics three months ago and 80 points in 82 games for Detroit in the NHL season.

🇺🇸 Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk

The 28-year-old is already a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Florida and an Olympic champion with the USA. What Tkachuk still needs to become the 31st player to join the "Triple Gold Club" is the World Championship title. The exceptional player, who is also known for his provocations, will get his first taste of the World Cup in Switzerland.

🇫🇮 Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov

After defending the title with Florida last summer, Barkov tears his ACL during pre-season training in September 2025 - and is out for the entire season. Because Florida surprisingly missed the playoffs, the Finn will now make his comeback on the big stage at the World Championships. The 30-year-old is one of the best on the ice in the world, both offensively and defensively. In 804 NHL games to date, he has scored 782 points.

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