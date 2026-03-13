Hintermann says goodbye These top athletes also resigned unexpectedly

Niels Hintermann announces his retirement in front of the SRF camera. But the Swiss speed specialist is not the first top athlete to leave the big sporting stage earlier than expected.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Niels Hintermann surprisingly ends his career on camera.

Matthias Mayer once also announced his retirement on TV before the start of a race.

Nico Rosberg and Ashleigh Barty retired at the peak of their careers. Show more

"I'm done with skiing. I'm no longer prepared to risk my life the way I should. I've been given a second life through therapy and I don't want to mess around with that." With these words, Niels Hintermann surprisingly ends his career on camera. But the 30-year-old speed specialist is not the first athlete to suddenly retire from the big sporting stage. A selection:

Pirmin Zubriggen

At the age of just 27, Pirmin Zubriggen announced his retirement in 1990 after his fourth overall World Cup victory. During his career, the Swiss ski racer won 40 World Cup races and was able to claim victories in all disciplines. In the 1980s, he won nine World Championship medals and won the gold medal at the Olympics in Calgary.

Pirmin Zubriggen is regarded as one of the best Swiss ski racers of all time. sda

Ashleigh Barty

At the beginning of the year, Barty won the Australian Open and celebrated the third Grand Slam victory of her career. It was also to be her last. The then number 1 in the women's tennis world decided to end her career at the age of 25. "I no longer have it in me. The physical drive, that emotional desire and everything it takes to take yourself to the absolute top. I'm spent." These were the words the Australian used to justify her retirement at the time.

Ashleigh Barty stepped down at the peak of her career. sda

Eric Cantona

The French football star ended his career in May 1997 at the age of 30. The eccentric Frenchman, who also repeatedly made headlines off the pitch, justified his retirement with the desire to devote himself to other passions, as football had become routine for him.

Eric Cantona was one of the best football players of his generation. Getty Images

Nico Rosberg

"I feel a great sense of relief. Over the next few weeks, I'm sure I'll understand even more about what happened this year and how. After that, I will open the next chapter in my life. I'm excited to see what it has in store for me," wrote Nico Rosberg on his Facebook page in 2016. Shortly after winning the Formula 1 World Championship, the then 31-year-old German ended his career.

After the greatest success of his career, Nico Rosberg retired at the age of 31. (archive picture) picture alliance / dpa

Magdalena Neuner

The German dominated the biathlon circuit for years. Magdalena Neuner won 12 gold medals at the World Championships, making her the record holder of the women's title. She has also won the overall World Cup three times and celebrated two Olympic gold medals. She achieved all of this despite ending her active career at the age of 25 in early 2012.

For Magdalena Neuner, Ruhpolding 2012 was her last World Championships. (archive picture) picture alliance / dpa

Matthias Mayer

At the end of December 2022, Matthias Mayer, then 32 years old, surprisingly ended his career. After inspecting the piste in Bormio, the Austrian told ORF: "I've been thinking about it over the last few days and I have to say it's time for me to retire from the Alpine World Cup." The three-time Olympic champion did not compete in the subsequent race.