Paul DiPietro (l.) scored Switzerland's goal in a 2:0 win against Canada in 2006. KEYSTONE

The best sports stories are always written at the Olympics - and ice hockey is no exception. The greatest sensations will be remembered forever.

Andreas Lunghi

Lake Placid 1980: "Miracle on Ice"

It was the "Miracle on Ice", the miracle of Lake Placid, filmed and lyrically exploited several times. A group of proud American students made it to the field hockey final at their home games in 1980. The opponent? The seemingly overpowering USSR, schooled in the merciless Soviet system and decorated with world-class players such as Fetisov, Tretyak and Mikhailov. The Sbornaya, who had already won gold at the games in Grenoble, Sapporo and Innsbruck, were coached by one of the greatest legends in ice hockey history: Viktor Tikhonov.

The USA celebrate their victory against the USSR. KEYSTONE

It was a duel between East and West, between capitalism and communism, in the middle of the Cold War. Just a few weeks earlier, the Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan. At the time, nobody could have guessed that the Iron Curtain would fall in a few years when Mikhail Gorbachev took office in the mid-1980s. It was also a duel between Soviet professionals who were only officially competing as amateurs because the Olympic Committee stipulated this at the time. And between college players. After two periods, the Soviets were ahead - but in the final third, the US boys forced the turnaround to 4:3, with Michael Eruzione scoring the winning goal 81 seconds before the end. Sports history was written on February 22, 1980.

Coach Herb Brooks (l.) moved to HC Davos in Switzerland after the "Miracle on Ice". KEYSTONE

The USA's winning coach, Herb Brooks, moved to HC Davos for the following season. He was sacked after just a few months - unlike the US students, the Davos team struggled with Brooks' sophisticated tactics.

Turin 2006: "More Canadian than Canada"

Switzerland made it to the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin via a qualifying tournament. In Group A, Germany, hosts Italy and the greats of world ice hockey Canada, the Czech Republic and Finland awaited Ralph Krueger's team. Advancing to the quarter-finals would have been tantamount to a miracle.

An outstanding Martin Gerber celebrated a shutout against Canada. KEYSTONE

All the more so as the opening game against the Finns was lost 5-0. NHL stars Olli Jokinen, Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selänne were responsible for the goals within the first 40 minutes. Swiss NHL goalie Martin Gerber was relieved after conceding five goals. His replacement David Aebischer, who was also playing in the best league in the world at the time, did not have to make a save.

In the second group game, the Czech Republic was the next big opponent. Thomas Ziegler gave the Swiss an early glimpse of a minor sensation with the opening goal. The equalizer from ice hockey legend Jaromir Jagr did not rattle the ice comrades. The teams went into the final period tied at 2-2 before Swiss captain Mark Streit secured the first win against the Czech Republic since the 1991 World Championships (then still Czechoslovakia).

Switzerland entered the third group game against defending champions Canada with a broad chest. It was a defensive battle right from the start, the Canadians were too dominant. An outstanding Martin Gerber made the NHL stars despair with incredible saves. Offensively, the Swiss did little - but that was enough to cause a sensation. The naturalized Canadian Paul DiPietro stung the heart of his home country with a brace.

Canadians among themselves: Ralph Krueger congratulates Paul DiPietro on his brace against his home country. KEYSTONE

"The Swiss played more Canadian than we did," said Canadian head coach Pat Quinn after the game. For Canada, the first defeat at a major event against little Switzerland was a disgrace. For Swiss ice hockey, February 18, 2006 went down in history.

With two draws against Germany and Italy, Switzerland qualified for the quarter-finals, where they lost to the eventual Olympic champions Sweden.

Pyeongchang 2018: "The big German sensation"

It was the big surprise at the games in South Korea: Germany won the silver medal in men's ice hockey. It was the third precious metal after 1932 and 1976, when the Germans won bronze twice.

Very few people thought before the tournament that coach Marco Sturm's team would be playing for a medal in Pyeongchang. Germany failed to qualify for the Sochi Games four years earlier. At the 2017 World Championships, they were already eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The team, made up exclusively of DEL players - the NHL players were not present in Pyeongchang for the first time since the 1994 Winter Games - started the 2018 Olympic tournament with two defeats against Finland and Sweden. The only points in the group stage came after a penalty shoot-out win against Norway.

For Switzerland, the quarter-final qualifying round against Germany was the end of the line. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

In the knockout phase, the sensation took its course - which Switzerland also felt. In the quarter-final qualifiers, Yannic Seidenberg decided the duel between their neighbors after 26 seconds of overtime.

The Germans also proved that they can play overtime in the quarter-final against Sweden. This time, the extra shift lasted 90 seconds and Patrick Reimer was the match-winner.

Against a Canada without any NHL players, Germany fancied their chances of reaching the final in the semi-final. Thanks to three goals in the middle period and a solid team performance in the 3rd period, Marco Sturm's team had at least silver in the bag.

The golden finale did not come. In the final, the Germans had to concede defeat to the Russian athletes - in extra time of all things, which had previously brought them luck. Nevertheless, the silver medal is one of the greatest ice hockey sensations in Olympic history.

In the end, Germany had to settle for the silver medal. TA

