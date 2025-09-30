In impressive form: world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz wins the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo. The world number 1 from Spain defeats Taylor Fritz 6:4, 6:4 in the final and celebrates his third tournament win in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz is currently in impressive form and has won 42 of his last 43 matches. The 22-year-old has reached the final in every tournament he has played in since April. Only in Barcelona against Holger Rune and in Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner did he have to leave the court as the loser. In Tokyo, he won his eighth tournament this year and the 24th in his career.

Fritz, who is a potential opponent for Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the upcoming tournament in Shanghai, was never really able to put Alcaraz under pressure. In the first round, a break was enough for the Spaniard to win the set. In the second round, he broke the world number 5's service right at the start. With the double break in his pocket and victory in sight, Alcaraz gave the 27-year-old American another sniff of a comeback. In the end, he converted his first match point after 92 minutes with a spectacular stop ball and took revenge on Fritz for his defeat at the Laver Cup.