The world team wins the Laver Cup for the third time. They beat Team Europe 15:9 in San Francisco.

After the humiliation on Saturday, when all four games were lost without winning a set, the European team, led by world number one Carlos Alcaraz, were left with too heavy a burden. With an interim score of 3:9, at least three wins would have been needed in the four matches on Sunday, when winning a match is rewarded with three points.

Alcaraz, alongside the Norwegian Casper Ruud, won the doubles match against the American duo Alex Michelsen/Reilly Opelka to kick off the tournament on Sunday and kept hopes alive. The Spaniard also clearly dispatched Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in two sets, thus responding to Australian Alex de Minaur's victory over Czech Jakub Mensik - and offered Alexander Zverev the opportunity to equalize in the final singles match, which would have required an additional game to decide the match. However, the German failed to seize the opportunity and lost out to American Taylor Fritz, who had also given Alcaraz no chance the day before.

Team World, with Fritz's compatriot Andre Agassi acting as captain for the first time, secured their third victory at the show event, which was founded by Roger Federer and first held eight years ago, following their successes three and two years ago.

