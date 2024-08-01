Angela Carini in the center kneels after losing the fight against Imane Khelif. Keystone

Boxer Imane Khelif is disqualified from the 2023 World Championships for failing a gender test. She is allowed to compete at the Olympics - and wins after 46 seconds by submitting her opponent.

After the turmoil surrounding her Olympic eligibility, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her round of 16 match in Paris after just 46 seconds. Her Italian opponent Angela Carini complained of pain in her nose after a few punches and gave up. The usual boxing handshake did not take place after the duel.

Khelif's participation in the games in Paris had caused quite a stir due to her disqualification at the World Championships last year. Back then, the 25-year-old was not allowed to compete in the final due to elevated levels of the male sex hormone testosterone. In Paris, however, she is allowed to compete for medals.

Carini's coach Emanuele Renzini said in a first reaction: "I don't want to judge for the IOC and I know that the topic is difficult, but this fight was unfair". The International Olympic Committee had cleared Khelif for Paris.

After the announcement of her defeat, the Italian sank to her knees in the ring, weeping. Even minutes later, she was repeatedly overcome with emotion during numerous interviews. "I got into the ring to give it my all. I don't care about the person standing in front of me at that moment. The pain in my nose was too strong. I could no longer breathe," reported Carini.

Another female boxer was disqualified at the World Championships

The World Championships a year ago were organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is no longer recognized by the IOC. The Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting was also subsequently disqualified after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships, but will be allowed to compete at the Olympic Games. She will box on Friday in the featherweight division against Sitori Turdibekova from Uzbekistan. Both Yu-Ting and Khelif have already competed at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.

IOC defends permission to compete

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams defended the approval of the two boxers. "There are people involved, we are talking about people's lives. They have competed in women's competitions, they have won against women and they have lost against women over the years," said Adams.

The Algerian Olympic Committee condemned the criticism from many boxing fans, which was mainly directed at Khelif on social media. "These attempts at defamation based on lies are completely unfair, especially at a crucial moment when she is preparing for the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of her career," it said in a statement. "We are all behind you, Imane. The whole nation is behind you and is proud of your achievements."

