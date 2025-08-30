The wrestlers were actually supposed to enter the gigantic arena over a bridge like gladiators. But for many athletes, the 30 steps are too strenuous and they prefer to take the route through the crowd.

Michael Wegmann

The original plan was for the wrestlers to enter the stadium over a bridge. So that they would not be held up and disturbed in their concentration by the countless fans on their way into the ring.

Like modern gladiators who enter the ring over the heads of the spectators. What makes perfect sense in theory does not necessarily have to be practical.

Even before the third course, more than half of the athletes choose the way down. The 30 steps up and back down are too much effort for many. "I've noticed that more and more wrestlers are choosing not to cross the bridge," says one of the volunteers.

After all, strength has to be well distributed. After all, the Swiss Wrestling Festival lasts two days.

