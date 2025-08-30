  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rather through the masses This gladiator staircase is too strenuous for many wrestlers

Michael Wegmann

30.8.2025

The wrestlers were actually supposed to enter the gigantic arena over a bridge like gladiators. But for many athletes, the 30 steps are too strenuous and they prefer to take the route through the crowd.

30.08.2025, 15:23

30.08.2025, 15:27

The original plan was for the wrestlers to enter the stadium over a bridge. So that they would not be held up and disturbed in their concentration by the countless fans on their way into the ring.

Like modern gladiators who enter the ring over the heads of the spectators. What makes perfect sense in theory does not necessarily have to be practical.

ESAF in the ticker. Staudenmann, Wicki and Schlegel take the 10 - Giger's ground work not rewarded

ESAF in the tickerStaudenmann, Wicki and Schlegel take the 10 - Giger's ground work not rewarded

Even before the third course, more than half of the athletes choose the way down. The 30 steps up and back down are too much effort for many. "I've noticed that more and more wrestlers are choosing not to cross the bridge," says one of the volunteers.

After all, strength has to be well distributed. After all, the Swiss Wrestling Festival lasts two days.

More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival

More about the ESAF

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.. These are the big favorites for the title of king

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.These are the big favorites for the title of king

Giger's parade move also included. Hay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

Giger's parade move also includedHay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

King contender Werner Schlegel. He cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

King contender Werner SchlegelHe cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. If not now, then when? Brush up on your wrestling ABC

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseIf not now, then when? Brush up on your wrestling ABC

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival. 270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets