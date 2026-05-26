The Ice Hockey World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg are in full swing and fans from all over the world are ensuring well-attended games. blue News calculates how much it costs to attend a match - which the Swiss national team is already paying back with great performances.

Andreas Lunghi

A peaceful atmosphere, good organization and attractive games - the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland has so far offered fans from all over the world everything they could wish for. But how much does it cost to attend a match?

Individual tickets for the group games vary in different categories from CHF 30 to CHF 122. For the match between Switzerland and Finland on Tuesday evening, tickets went for between CHF 90 and CHF 192. Tickets for the quarter-finals in Zurich's SwissLife Arena were available for between CHF 70 and CHF 142.

In addition to the individual tickets, various combination tickets are also available, which can be used to attend all matches on one day. These range from CHF 130 to CHF 310. No more tickets are available for the knockout matches. Sold out.

"We bought two packages for the quarter-final, semi-final and final for a total of CHF 1100. I think there are six games," says a Swiss fan to blue News. "It's similar to other years. It's at the upper limit, but it's also the finals. It's okay."

Another fan even spent a bit more: "I bought several day tickets. Both a couple of days in the group stage, semi-finals, bronze game and gold medal game. I think 2000 Stutz in total."

Good selection of food and drinks

Of course, a visit to the match also includes food and drink - and there is a good selection in Zurich. A portion of chips starts at CHF 7.50. A sausage with Bürli is sold for CHF 8, a hamburger for CHF 12.50.

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In addition to the options that can be found in most Swiss stadiums, the SwissLife Arena also offers minced meat with Hörnli (CHF 14.50) and pizza prosciutto (CHF 10.50). Pasta and pizza are also available as veggie options: pasta with basil pesto for CHF 10.50 and pizza margherita for CHF 9.50.

Drinks are of course a must. A beer costs CHF 6.80, a glass of wine CHF 9.50 and if you want to treat yourself to a long drink, you'll need CHF 13.50 for an Aperol Spritz.

To round off your visit to the match, you can stock up on a range of fan merchandise at the various fan stores. A T-shirt and a cap are available for CHF 35 each. A hoodie is sold for CHF 75. The mini version of mascot "Cooly" costs CHF 26.

With their performance so far, the national team is giving the fans back what they hoped for when they bought their tickets. The group stage should have been worth every cent for most of them.

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