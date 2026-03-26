The ZSC Lions are well on their way to the playoff semi-finals against Lugano. However, the latest victory is overshadowed by the loss of Sven Andrigehtto, who is unable to continue playing after a crash with a teammate.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ZSC Lions also win their third playoff duel against HC Lugano and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

However, the Zurich team paid dearly for their home win on Wednesday with the loss of Sven Andrighetto.

The Nati star had to leave the ice in a daze after a collision with a teammate and did not return. Show more

The ZSC Lions have an unblemished record in the playoffs. They have won all their games against HC Lugano so far and took a 3-0 lead in the series with a commanding 4-0 home win on Wednesday. However, the home win was overshadowed by an incident shortly before the end of the second period.

In the 38th minute, ZSC forwards Sven Andrighetto and Rudolfs Balcers chased after the puck in the middle zone - and apparently only had eyes for the puck. The teammates collide with full force, Balcers hits Andrighetto in the head with full force and both go down.

While the Latvian is able to pick himself up again, the Swiss national team star is badly hit. Andrighetto can only get off the ice with help and disappears straight into the dressing room. No further details on the 33-year-old's condition are currently known.

"That was tough, it didn't look pretty," says ZSC coach Marco Bayer after the game and emphasizes: "Andrighetto is one of our key players, and when he's out, you feel it enormously. But we have a broad lineup, so there's always a chance for someone else to step into the breach."