Jannik Sinner marched to triumph at the ATP Finals without dropping a set, thus reaching a milestone that only Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have achieved before him. The Italian is handsomely rewarded for this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jannik Sinner crowns his outstanding season at the ATP Finals in Turin, winning his eighth title of the year in front of a frenetic home crowd and extending his lead at the top of the world rankings.

The Italian is only the third player to win the Australian Open, the US Open and the ATP Finals in the same year. Apart from Sinner, only Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have achieved this so far.

By the end of the season, Sinner had racked up 14 victories, including three wins at the "Six Kings Slam" in Saudi Arabia, and really got the cash registers ringing. Show more

Jannik Sinner puts the best players in the world in their place at the season finale in Turin without exception, not dropping a single set in five matches and claiming his eighth tournament victory of the year in front of a frenetic home crowd in Turin. It was the crowning glory of an impressive season in which the Italian won 69 matches and lost only six.

What's more, Sinner becomes only the third player after Roger Federer (2004/2006/2007) and Novak Djokovic (2015/2023) to win the Australian Open, the US Open and the ATP Finals in the same year. In any case, his record since the tournament in Cincinnati in mid-August is impressive, with 30 wins and just one defeat. This is paying off.

On the one hand, Sinner has extended his lead at the top of the world rankings to almost 4000 points. That is the equivalent of almost two Grand Slam victories. On the other hand, the 23-year-old collects a dizzying amount of prize money.

11 million francs for 8 matches

Over the entire season, Sinner earns around 15 million francs on the ATP Tour - not even including the highly lucrative exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia in mid-October. Participation in the "Six Kings Slam" in Riyadh will see the Italian's prize money soar to new heights.

Thanks to his entry fee and tournament victory, Sinner will pocket the equivalent of around seven million francs in Saudi Arabia in just three matches and eight sets played. At the ATP Finals in Turin, five matches and ten sets will result in over 4 million francs.

The bottom line is that Sinner earns a total of 11 million francs for his last 8 matches, in which he has to play a total of 18 sets. Or to put it another way: in the last two tournaments of the season, Sinner will pocket a good 100,000 francs for every match he wins.

Mission title defense in Malaga

But the season is not yet over for the high-flyer. This week in Malaga, Sinner wants to defend last year's Davis Cup title with Italy - and cement his hero status in his home country.

Sinner is celebrated in Italy. The doping scandal has had no influence on this, at least so far. A final decision on a possible ban is still pending. After two positive doping samples, Sinner has been acquitted. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada has lodged an appeal in the case with the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas in Lausanne.

The world number 1's biggest challenges may await him off the tennis court in the coming months.

